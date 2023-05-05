Cops rescue 1K alleged human trafficking victims in Pampanga

Police operatives rescued over 1,000 alleged victims of human trafficking, including foreigners, who are allegedly being forced to work for a fraudulent cyber-enabled industry during an operation in Mabalacat City, Pampanga on Thursday evening.

In a report reaching Camp Crame on Friday, the Philippine National Police-Public Information Office (PNP-PIO) said a total of 1,090 individuals including Filipinos and citizens from Hong Kong, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Myanmar were rescued during a raid conducted at the Colorful and Leap Group Company located at Clark Sun Valley Hub in the city.

“Based on the investigation, the rescued victims were forced into working for a fraudulent cyber-enabled industry, victimizing their fellow citizens,” it added.

The rescued foreign nationals were documented for booking and possible deportation.

The operation was conducted jointly by the elements of the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG), Special Action Force (SAF), and Intelligence Group (IG) together with the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, Department of Justice, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Bureau of Immigration and Interagency Council on Anti-Trafficking.

An investigation to track the perpetrators of this activity is underway.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said they will continue to work closely with other agencies to ensure that those who engage in such heinous crimes are held accountable.

“We must all unite in this fight against human trafficking and help put an end to this inhumane practice,” he said.

“The PNP remains steadfast in its commitment to eliminating human trafficking in the Philippines and pledges to transform the country into a secure place where Filipinos and foreign nationals alike can thrive, explore and conduct business without fear,” he added. PNA