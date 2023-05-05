Converge launches services in Boracay

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc. has completed its initial investment program of P2 billion for Panay Island with the launch of its enterprise and consumer verticals in the island of Boracay, a strategic location that the company believes has huge potential.

Dennis Anthony H. Uy, the company’s co-founder and CEO, said Converge has officially started offering fiber broadband solutions across all market segments at the enterprise and consumer levels in Boracay.

“We selected Boracay because it’s a tourism destination that has a lot of complaints about Internet services. So we thought of disrupting it,” he said. “We started to venture outside of Luzon two years ago so our entry into the country’s hottest tourist destinations is an achievement for us.”

Converge, he said, targets to offer its services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), such as restaurants and retail establishments, and big enterprises, including hotels.

It also targets to reach “the high, mid, and low end” of the residential market. Converge will be offering both its postpaid plans and prepaid services for this segment.

“We worked hard to be able to reach its shores, and we are proud to have made the effort and investments in expanding our fiber footprint here,” said Converge Chief Operations Officer Jesus C. Romero. “We want to provide the residents and businesses of Boracay with the best possible experience through our fast, reliable, consistent, and affordable digital solutions. With world-class fiber broadband connectivity, we assure you, Boracay will be a paradise reborn.”

According to Romero, the hospitality industry is expected to be the biggest beneficiary of the company’s arrival as the island braces itself for the surge of local and international tourists after the lifting of pandemic restrictions and the abrupt government-imposed seven-month closure to rehabilitate the island.

He added that businesses and their patrons are expected to enjoy the benefits of seamless, secured, and uninterrupted business-grade connectivity services, which LGU officials declared will help increase the island’s revenue and cement its status as the ultimate world-class travel destination.

Meanwhile, local residents will have access to stable and affordable internet with Converge’s flagship connectivity product, FiberX.

“We are finally here in Boracay so now businesses of every size can harness the full potential of digitization with our pure fiber connectivity and tailored solutions. Our service does not only mean a better digital experience for their customers but a more seamless way of working and operating,” said Uy.

Image credits: Stella Arnaldo





