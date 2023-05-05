Cheering on local athletes

AT the height of the lockdown, one of the things that kept me sane was the Olympics.

I am not sports-minded and I have not forgotten how big-time sports events are always riddled with talk of corruption, but for me the Olympic Games are usually a testament of how athletes struggle against their bodies and each other to excel. It usually is a glimpse of portraits of human hope.

It is this hope that powered me through watching how our Filipino athletes struggled to gain glory for themselves and their country. That is why I was thoroughly glued to my TV set during the Olympics, no matter that sometimes the coverage was at an ungodly hour. I loyally cheered our representatives.

Now I plan to do the same for the upcoming SEA Games to be held in Cambodia. I will fervently pray for our representatives that they bag more than gold medals, bringing glory for themselves and the country. And I am keeping a particular interest on athletes EJ Obiena, Vanessa Sarno and The Filipinas.

EJ Obiena is our top pole vaulter. Competing in Tokyo, he managed to make it to the finals but failed to do a podium finish.

However, in the upcoming SEA Games, EJ plans to defend his gold medal. The flag bearer of Team Philippines in last year’s event, EJ conquered the men’s pole vault competition by setting a new SEA Games record of 5.64m. The third-ranked pole vaulter in the world carried the momentum onto other contests worldwide. This includes setting a new Asian Record at 5.94m at the prestigious World Athletics Championships 2022 last July. In this year’s SEA Games, EJ aims to reach new heights once again.

Meanwhile, The Filipinas is our women’s football national team and they have their eyes set on improving their bronze finish in last year’s SEA Games.

After bagging the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship with a 3-0 drubbing of Thailand, alongside other milestone victories last year, the Philippine Women’s Football Team climbed to an all-time high of No. 49 in the most recent FIFA rankings. It marked the first time that the Philippine Women’s Football Team cracked the top 50. Summit Water supports the Filipinas in their bid at this year’s SEA Games, as they also look to make the country proud at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

And then there’s Vanessa Sarno. Hailed as the future of the sport of weightlifting, the 19-year-old phenom barged into the scene at last year’s SEA Games with a dominant showing in the women’s 71-kilogram competition to take home the gold medal. Vanessa cleared a total of 239kg, an outstanding 16kg difference over the silver medalist. She is looking for more of the same by cruising her way to another gold in this year’s contest.

Vanessa, EJ and The Filipinas were gloriously sent off via a media event organized by Summit Drinking Water. Gracing the event was Olympic Gold medalist and Summit endorser Hidilyn Diaz. While Hidilyn isn’t participating in this year’s SEA Games due to a scheduling conflict with an upcoming weightlifting event which serves as a qualifier for the Paris Olympics, she was there to give her support.

Hidilyn gave them her words of encouragement egging them to just do their best, and to always remember they are also doing this not for themselves but also for their family and their country. She also zeroed in our weightlifting team and when asked how many medals will they be able to bag, she said, “I can’t predict how many medals, but one thing I know: all Filipino lifters did their best in training and I know they can deliver and all can win a medal in the SEA Games.”

Good luck to our athletes!