Ayala to raise fund in return to pre-pandemic profit level

Ayala Corp. on Thursday has priced the re-issuance of its preferred shares at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), which it hopes to raise some P20 billion in fresh funds.

The company has placed a P2,500-price for each of the preferred shares that it will offer, which will be listed and traded at the PSE.

“We have been advised that the application to list the shares pursuant to the offer was approved by the PSE’s board of directors at its regular meeting held on May 3 under the PSE’s ‘Notice of Approval,’” Ayala said.

The company is re-issuing some 4 million in class A preferred shares as its base offer and another 4 million in over-subscription option. The shares will come from those held in treasury of Ayala.

It placed a dividend yield of 6.3587 percent, which was computed based on the simple average of the five-year bond trading rates on April 28 through May 3 and a spread of 40 basis points.

Ayala had earlier planned to issue up to 6 million preferred shares with an oversubscription option of 4 million shares for a total offer size of P25 billion.

In its draft prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm said the net proceeds are intended to be used for refinancing Philippine peso-denominated bonds and short term loans, partially funding its capital expenditures, and refinancing its callable preferred “B” shares due 2023.

The use of proceeds was based on the original offer size of P25 billion instead of the current P20 billion and thus adjustments will have to be made by the company.

Ayala had said that, if net proceeds are less than the above total, Ayala will satisfy the balance of the above from internally generated funds and/or other credit facilities which may include bank borrowings.

Proceeds will be used to refinance the P10 billion fixed rate bond due on July 7, 2023 with an interest rate of 3.92 percent per annum which was issued in June 2016.

Approximately P3.9 billion of the net proceeds of the preferred shares and P3.8 billion of the net proceeds assuming the full exercise of the oversubscription option will be used to partially repay the P4.5 billion short-term loan with Bank of the Philippine Islands. Any remaining amounts due under the BPI Loan will be paid from internally generated funds.

About P1 billion of the net proceeds and an additional P1 billion of the net proceeds assuming the full exercise of the oversubscription option will be used to fund Ayala’s equity contributions amounting P1.3 billion to its wholly owned subsidiary, AC Infra which will be used to fund AC Infra’s share in the capital calls of Light Rail Manila Corp.

LRMC will use the proceeds to finance capital expenditures related to the construction of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project. The first phase of the Cavite Extension Project aims to extend LRT1 with 5 additional stations from Baclaran to Dr. Santos Avenue in Paranaque, spanning over seven kilometers.

Approximately P10 billion of the net proceeds assuming the full exercise of the oversubscription option will be used to refinance the P10 billion cumulative, non-convertible, non-voting, non-participating, and redeemable Preferred “B” Shares, callable on November 15, 2023.

Ayala said earlier it is targeting to hit its core net income back to its pre-pandemic level, as the company creates its next big company that will drive revenues for the conglomerate.

“In 2022, they’re (core income) at approximately 90 percent of pre-Covid levels. This is the year that we will work to getting them back to 100 percent or better of pre-Covid levels. So that has got to be the first priority,” Cezar P. Consing, the company’s president and CEO, said.

Ayala in 2019 reported a core profit of P31.1 billion. Last year, its core income reached P27.7 billion.

“The second priority is that with the improved earnings, we see the opportunity to get more dividends from our business units. And for us to turn around and pay more dividends to our own shareholders to the Ayala Corp. shareholders,” Consing said.