AISIN expands its foothold in the Philippines

AISIN is a Japan-based Fortune Global 500 company with over 70 years of history in automotive-related technology, mainly as an aftermarket car part manufacturer. Recently, it announced its goal to expand its foothold in the Philippines by showcasing its comprehensive list of automotive product lines during its Annual Dealers Convention.

AISIN has always been at the forefront of producing revolutionary breakthroughs in transmission technology and remains the top global manufacturer of transmissions. Its impressive industry-leading record in top-of-the-line transmissions has been strengthened with the inclusion of its 1-motor hybrid transmission in multiple battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hybrid Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) models. The company is a major supplier to many of the world’s leading automakers, including Toyota, Honda, and Volkswagen.

AISIN Asia Managing Director Yasuhiro Nakamura

“We have always invested heavily in research and development to be able to provide a wide range of automotive components that are not only high-quality but also affordable and accessible to all. Ultimately, we aim to meet the growing demand for reliable and efficient auto parts while also contributing to the development of the automotive industry in the Philippines,” said AISIN Asia Managing Director Yasuhiro Nakamura.

Dubbed “Drive to the New Horizon,” the leading global manufacturer of high-quality automotive parts celebrated its long history of pioneering innovation in automotive technology. During the event, AISIN’s most iconic products were showcased since its establishment in the 1940s. More so, the current and future technologies, in partnership with its exclusive distributor in the Philippines, Riken Motor Sales, Inc.

Also highlighted at the convention were drivetrain parts such as clutches, steering, and suspension; brake parts including brake pads; engine parts like water pump, ignition coil, and fan motor, to name a few. Moreover, exhibited were various top-tier automotive fluids such as lubricants like engine oil, automatic transmission fluids, and Super Long Life Coolant (SLLC), as well as hydraulics for both clutches and brakes. In addition, the display included a selection of miscellaneous parts, including a 4-variation wiper blade range and a filter range featuring oil, air, and cabin air filters.

Some of AISIN’s aftermarket parts

AISIN’s Aftermarket components have unique strengths showcased at the convention. ADVICS, one of the brands in the AISIN group, produces complete braking systems—something that only a few brake manufacturers have achieved. The recently launched fan motor outperformed many OEMs in cooling temperature tests, keeping engine radiator temperatures regulated extremely efficiently. For water pumps, AISIN has remained the leading supplier to Japanese car makers for many decades.

The convention also teased upcoming product introductions to the Philippines market, including automotive batteries, spark plugs, ignition coils, shock absorbers, tires, starters, and alternators. While details remain undisclosed, it is highly anticipated that these new releases will follow in their predecessors’ footsteps and significantly impact the local automotive industry.

AISIN Thailand Co. Ltd. Senior General Manager Keisuke Fukuda, for his part, shared that Filipinos could expect great additions in the future as AISIN transforms into “AISIN Affordable Auto Parts Mall”—becoming a one-stop-shop for all automotive needs. The company aims to be the go-to marketplace for all automotive retailers and workshops.

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino





