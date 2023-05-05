Agua de Mayo

The rains came last night but I was already back on the island of Ticao. The rains were much stronger. Or so I imagined. After so many decades I was listening to the sound of the strongest rains while I thought of the sea just a few meters from the place where I was staying.

The first time my nieces and nephews came to the island, they asked me this question: Are the people aware that they are living on a land surrounded completely by the sea?

I do not remember anymore how I responded to that question but now that I am back on the island, I am almost seeking the answer to that question. How much of the land can exist with the sea? Who will prevail in the end, the land or this body of water more massive than the low-lying hills behind the house?

The rains began as the ferry was about to dock in San Jacinto. I am back in the said town upon the request of the Mayor, Francisco P. Altarejos, to address the gathering that will honor, among other people, the outstanding citizens of San Jacinto. It is a charming quixotic task, one that I rarely get (not because I seek it). Holed in this lovely, little hotel by the sea, I am pondering not to be ponderous, meaning that I will not be reading from a written piece but will follow the instinct of an interlocutor. I will speak with my heart and from raw memory.

San Jacinto is one town that, based on its written history, is conscious of it being the first pueblo in the island of Ticao. History has granted the place with the graces of a collective memory that has connected it with the galleon trades, the long stay of some Spanish colonizers in the place and the mythical intermarriages that resulted therefrom, and an artifact of religion in the form of a Crucified Christ known as Santo Cristo de Burgos.

The Santo Cristo de Burgos possesses an iconography similar to the one enshrined in the Cathedral of Burgos in Spain. Whether the icon in the church of San Jacinto is a replica has yet to be finalized. The story around the icon is significant as it tells the story of how the town derived its name.

In the story revolving around the image of the Crucified Christ is also the friar, Fr. Jacinto, who survived a shipwreck because he held on to a bust (sic) of Santo Cristo de Burgos. There is a bit of confusion in this account because the icon referred to is not a bust but a full figure of Christ on the Cross, surrounded by rayos, the radiating golden rays signifying the divine nature of the Redeemer. In the story, Jacinto could not leave the island when he was asked to go home because a gale would always drive back the ship he was on. It was until he left the image in Ticao that he was able to make the trip. This tale apparently is the source of the name of the town—San Jacinto. Whether that friar indeed became the saint is a matter of conjecture.

There is a separate account also of a galleon named Santo Cristo de Burgos, the same ship built in the astillero (dockyard or shipyard) Bagatao, and was shipwrecked near the coast of the present-day Oregon coast. This lapse is, however, minor considering how the entire island of Ticao was named.

Like all myths of origin of names in the country, the scenario has always been the same. A Spanish soldier or a group comes to the island and searches for a “native”. Upon encountering an inhabitant of the island, the stranger (for he is a stranger) asks the same question, “Que es este lugar?” What is this place? What is the name of this land? The man responds by pointing to whatever it is he is doing or whatever he is working on or eating. In the case of Ticao, the inhabitant of the island thinks the stranger is asking him what plant he is holding and processing. So, he answers, in this case, “tigao… tigao,” pointing to the poisonous plant. But the Spanish soldiers think the man is telling him the name of the land.

The good thing with this kind of naming is how the multivocalic aspect of symbols somewhat makes the correction. In the case of this narrative a friar sees the island and notices the curves of its irregular coastline and declares promptly the place as “tiko,” a name that somehow is closer to Ticao. It is not yet a justifiable act but it is less detestable than having a name produced out of misunderstanding.

It is almost five in the afternoon now and I am getting ready to go to the covered plaza to give my short talk. I am making sure it will be not more than 20 minutes. This will be a departure from my grandparents’ generation known for treasuring short messages that ran for two or three hours. Mine will be about distances and memories and how the mind, loving origins, shortens the gap between long absences. My humble speech will then seek forgiveness from this island as I look across the sea. I now know what it feels for a place to be a distant, fading blueness. Early this morning, I was informed some 10 older cousins and kin are motoring from the town of San Fernando, my birthplace and the birthplace of my siblings. Are they curious how I will remember the land they never left? Shall I tell them how the rains upon the island terrified me last night?

