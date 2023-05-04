Young Deaf Summit inspires next-gen Deaf leaders, advocates

AFTER two years of virtual conferences, the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies (SDEAS) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) recently opened its doors to Deaf senior high school students from all over the Philippines for the much-awaited in-person Young Deaf Summit (YDS) 2023.

Themed “Trailblaze,” this year’s installment paid tribute to globally-recognized Deaf Filipinos who have broken barriers as the first and the best in their chosen career paths.

The concept was inspired by Iñigo Asilo, the first Deaf franchisee and operator of convenience chain 7-Eleven, and Dx. Raphael Vergel de Dios Domingo, the first doctorate degree recipient of the Nippon-Gallaudet World Deaf Leadership (WDL) Program.

YDS 2023 held a series of in-depth discussions that equipped the participants with ideas to nurture their respective talents, reach for their dreams and become professionals, leaders and advocates.

Maria Isabel Cabbab, a Special Education (SpEd) teacher at the Philippine School for the Deaf (PSD), imparted her vision and mission as a Deaf community member.

Kimstore, Technopop and Tech Kart Multimedia Artist Morly Canta and Accenture Philippines Supply Chain Operations Associate Mark Despabiladeras, rendered inspirations that being Deaf does not hinder one from moving forward and achieving life goals.

The event likewise served as a platform to shed light on the Deaf youth as future leaders and advocates.

Deaf Association in Quezon Province President Trivor Latayan, Love Yourself Inc. Volunteer and Philippine Sport Federation of the Deaf Treasurer Disney Aguila, and Philippine Federation of the Deaf Youth Section President Louis Christian Decara walked the attendees into their journeys and advocacies. YDS 2023 was likewise conducted in Cebu, Bacolod, Bicol and Davao in its strong pursuit to empower and celebrate the Filipino Deaf youth.

More information can be found at sdeas.benilde.edu.ph.