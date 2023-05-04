Wound care market in PHL shows bright potential—study

DESPITE the ubiquitous presence of digital devices and the lure of the internet, many kids these days regardless of age and social demographics, would resort to playing outdoors if the opportunity arises. Despite the sun’s immense heat, they will play to their hearts’ content together with their friends or family, whether in the comforts of their homes, the neighborhood streets, parks, all not minding what the mighty sun’s rays can do to their fragile bodies.

Same with adults. Not all are glued to their smart phones or laptops, and with many becoming conscious of their health, would choose to go out and do physical activities to make themselves healthy.

But just like any physical activity, people are susceptible to possible damage to the body, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality of the US Department of Health and Human Services. These are injuries, which the agency describes as “harm caused by accidents, falls, hits, weapons, and more.”

Wounds, on the other hand, are those that “break the skin or other body tissues like cuts, scrapes, scratches, and punctured skin, which often happen because of an accident.” However, it said that surgery, sutures, and stitches also cause wounds, and that “minor wounds usually aren’t serious, but it is important to clean them.” Serious and infected wounds, the agency said, “may require first aid followed by a visit to your doctor. You should also seek attention if the wound is deep, you cannot close it yourself, you cannot stop the bleeding or get the dirt out, or it does not heal.”

Philippine style wound management

MOST Filipinos of a certain age, like those born in the late 60s or 70s or probably even earlier, remember two popular topical antiseptics when it comes to treating wounds: “Mercurochrome” and “Merthiolate,” especially wounds on the knees after playing “patintero,” “moro-moro” or even “tumbang preso.” To some, the orange-colored mercurochrome is the mildest, while Merthiolate is the one that would make kids shriek in pain and call all the saints they know from religion class while their mother blows short whiffs of air on the wound to alleviate the pain.

To some Filipinos before, wound management involves opening or crushing an antibiotic capsule or tablet and placing the powder directly on the bruised skin. This is a big no-no since they are designed for oral ingestion and not for topical application.

But there are those who are a bit more logical in thinking when it comes to wound care. For them, water is still the top choice for initial wound management. Just make sure that the water source is not highly pressurized so a running water faucet would suffice. Soap, a mild soap with less harmful chemicals, is also effective but just make sure to wash the wound thoroughly so there would no excess soap left on the wound itself.

In the provinces, there are village folk who still believe in the power of certain indigenous herbs and common kitchen implements to treat common wounds and even body ailments, and these are already being studied heavily by the Department of Health for their efficacy.

Promising market

ACCORDING to the Wound Care Market– Philippines Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030, a study that provided a wound care market overview of the Philippines, in 2017, the Philippine wound care market size was at around US$51 million. However, the study revealed that this is projected to reach a higher US$85 million come year 2025 or about two years from now and growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5 percent from 2018 to 2025.

The study revealed that the country’s wound care market will continue to expand even further because of what it pointed out as “rapidly aging population and favorable demographics; rise in incidence of diabetes, obesity, and chronic conditions; and technological advancements to deal with complex wounds.”

It said that the country’s wound care market is segmented into three parts: advanced wound care, surgical wound care, and traditional/basic wound care, with surgical wound care expected to broaden in size during the said forecast period. This is due to the foreseen growth in the amount of surgical procedures and demand for more cutting-edge technologies in surgical procedures such as “minimally invasive surgeries and laparoscopic surgeries.”

More opportunities will also present itself to wound care market players with the presence of an aging population who are more vulnerable to certain medical conditions and would need top-quality wound care products that are proven effective and efficient in treating wounds and enable faster healing.

Image credits: Shayne/Freepik.com





