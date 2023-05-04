PHNOM PENH—The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) bared on Thursday on its social media page the members of the Gilas Pilipinas Men 3×3 team for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The team picked Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Joseph Eriobu and Joseph Sedurifa for its redemption campaign in this year’s Games.

The Philippines settled for the bronze medal in the men’s 3×3 last year after ruling the inaugural event in Manila in 2019.

A gold medalist in regular basketball in 2015 and 2017, Vosotros will vie for his third SEA Games gold, this time in the 3×3 where he has found a home.

Vosotros and Flores form the core of the TNT squad that bagged the grand slam in the recent PBA 3×3 season.

Vosotros is no stranger to international competition, seeing action for Gilas in the Fiba 3×3 Asia Cup in the last two years.

In 2021, Vosotros also joined forces with Flores and Eriobu in the Gilas 3×3 team that placed fourth after a 21-20 upset of Mongolia in the quarterfinal round where Vosotros hit the game-winning two pointer.