UP ECOSS hold e-waste collection campaign

The University of the Philippines Ecology and Systematics Major Students Society (UP ECOSS) recently started a collection drive for electronic waste in the UP Los Baños (UPLB) campus.

The UP ECOSS booth at the Freedom Park, in front of the University Library and Knowledge Center construction, started collecting E-wastes or all kinds of electronic gadgets that can be reused, refurbished, or recycled during the University fair in February.

The E-Waste Project-ELBI of the UP ECOSS will oversee the sorting, recycling, and repairs of the collected e-wastes in partnership with Office of the Vice Chancellor of Community Affairs.