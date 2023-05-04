Tan III takes over helm of LT Group

LT Group Inc. (LTG), the holding firm of taipan Lucio Tan, is transitioning to a new leadership with Lucio Tan III replacing his uncle, Michael G. Tan, as president of the company.

Tan III is a member of the third generation of Tan family and is the son of Lucio Tan Jr., who died in 2019.

During the year-long transition period, Tan III shared decision-making responsibilities for business and operational matters with his uncle Michael who had been president of LTG since 2010.

Michael is stepping down after steering the company in the past 10 years to greater heights with the income in 2022 nearly three times that of 2013 when LTG had its initial public offering that raised P37.7 billion.

“Like most businesses, your company had to grapple with higher energy, raw material and freight costs, higher interest rates, and higher foreign exchange rates, making it a challenge to keep costs down and at the same time, implement price increases to pass on some of the cost increases to our customers. And your company was able to succeed, posting growth in our income for 2022,” Michael said.

“We reported LTG’s highest ever attributable net income of P25.1 billion in 2022.”

Michael will remain as board director of LT and as president of Asia Brewery Inc.

In his message during LTG’s annual stockholders’ meeting, Michael thanked the company’s stakeholders for the continued support and trust despite the challenges.

“Your company’s journey, from the reorganization in 2012 of Tanduay Holdings Inc., to what it is today, has not been easy. As I look back over the past decade of LTG as a publicly-listed company, we have done our best to lead it to where it is,” he said.

“The task of the president of this company is not about the glitz and glamour, but meant stewardship over what was entrusted to me, with careful and responsible management, with accountability. I have handled the responsibility with integrity and done what I could to the best of my ability. I have always put the interests of the stakeholders and shareholders, especially the minority shareholders, above everything else.”

Tan III, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to the senior management and employees for their hard work and dedication, which has led to a growing and profitable group of companies that provide products, services, and employment to Filipinos. He also emphasized the importance of focusing on further optimizing their business processes.

“As in the past years that we were able to overcome the challenges of the pandemic, my commitment remains in delivering consistent results and prioritizing the profitability of every company in our portfolio. Additionally, we will continue to strive in creating value for our stakeholders. By staying true to our core values and embracing innovation, we are confident that we can build a resilient and thriving business that will endure for the long term.”