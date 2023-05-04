St. Luke’s Medical Center welcomes new President and Chief Executive Officer

St. Luke’s Medical Center, the premier healthcare institution in the Philippines, ushers in a new leadership that would allow the hospital to continue to deliver high-quality health services to its patients while remaining at the forefront of medical innovation.

On April 26, 2023, St. Luke’s board of trustees approved the appointment of Dr. Dennis P. Serrano as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2023. Prior to this appointment, he was the hospital’s Executive Vice President for One Healthcare System.

With Dr. Serrano’s appointment, his predecessor, Dr. Arturo S. De La Peña, takes a new role in leading St. Luke’s Medical Research & Policy Institute and St. Luke’s Innovation & Transformation Center. He is also a board member of St. Luke’s Medical Center.

Dr. Serrano brings decades of experience in the medical field to his new role. A graduate of the UP College of Medicine in 1989, he took on his residency training in urology at the PGH and finished it in 1994. In 2005, Dr. Serrano attained his Master’s Degree in Hospital Administration from UP Manila.

He is one of the key individuals behind the success and continuous innovation at St. Luke’s Medical Center, where he spearheaded the Institution’s Robotic Radical Prostatectomy program in 2010. Other than his contribution to the medical center, he held leadership roles in various medical associations, both local and international.

His expertise, experience, and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in leading St. Luke’s Medical Center to provide the best care for its patients and community. He plans to focus on enhancing the patient experience and the culture of care for its employees.

This will involve creating a more supportive environment for patients, implementing better tools for staff efficient workflow, and increasing communication between patients, their family members, and physicians. All these efforts would ensure that all patients get the best possible care in a safe and supportive environment while also creating a culture of appreciation among its employees.