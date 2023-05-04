Silang local government honors outstanding farmers

Silang, Cavite—At the end of the weeklong Sumilang Festival 2023, the Municipal Agriculture Office under Adelia Poblete and the Silang local government unit, led by Mayor Kevin Anarna, honored outstanding farmers on April 30 at the Silang campus of the Cavite State University.

Among those who were recognized are the oldest farmers in the town and farmers with the biggest harvests of vegetables, such as upo, eggplant, and squash.

The awardees are Carina Magana of Barangay Santol (Outstanding Naturally Grown Vegetable Farmer), Jose Rossboy Lagoras of Barangay Adlas (Outstanding Corn Farmer), Anselmo Noveno of Barangay Bunga (Outstanding Ornamental Plant Producer), Ildefonso de Leon of Barangay Pooc 1 and Erlinda Pailas of Barangay Litlit (Outstanding High Value Crops Farmer).

The other awardees are Engr. Ricky Perez of Barangay Lumil (Outstanding Agricultural Entrepreneur), Cherish Belamide Del rosario of Kape ni Tatay (Outstanding Young Farmer), William Ugsod of Barangay Lumil (Outstanding Small Animal Raiser Adopting Integrated Farming System), Romel Olares of Barangay Pasong Langka (Outstanding Large Animal Raiser Adopting Integrated Farming System) and Francisco Montales of Barangay Balite 1, Antonia Emelo of Barangay Sabutan, Diosdado Bayan of Barangay Tubuan 3 and Zoilo Calderon of Barangay Adlas (Oldest Silangeño Farmers).

Anarna said there is a need to preserve the lands in Silang, particularly those devoted to agriculture, which inspired the Sumilang Festival.

He also expressed his support for all farmers in Silang and has vowed to continuously give them aid, such as fertilizer and tractors.

Image credits: Dennis Abrina





