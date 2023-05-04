Sen. Tulfo condemns sky-high generation charge of gencos, even as coal prices drop

SEN. Raffy Tulfo on Thursday deplored the sky-high and soaring generation charge of energy generation companies (gencos) despite the drop in prices of coal in the global price index.

It can be noted that compared to other countries in Asia, the Philippines has one of the highest electricity costs even though the price of coal imports is all based on the Indonesian Coal Index and the New Castle Index.

To address the issue and discuss why the abusive practice by gencos was allowed to persist for decades, Tulfo, chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy, immediately held a virtual consultative meeting with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the Department of Energy (DOE) last Monday, May 1.

“Kaya sobrang mahal ng kuryente sa Pilipinas ay dahil matagal na pala tayong piniprito sa sarili nating mantika ng mga gahamang energy generation company,” the lawmaker lamented.

Moreover, he groaned that “kahit mura ang pagkabili ng suplay nila ng coal, sky is the limit sila kung tumaga para sa kita. Imoral na ang kanilang pagpatong ng tubo sa binibili nilang coal.”

Asserting that it is time for State regulators to step in, he stressed, “Panahon na para pang-himasukan ng gobyerno ang iskandalosong sistema pagnenegosyo ng mga kompanyang ito.”

He added: “Notably, coal prices in the global market have been plummeting but the charges of generation companies remain high in the Philippines, allowing big gencos supplying electricity in the country to earn hundreds of millions, to even billions, daily.”

In fact, the senator noted that one of the reasons why many foreign investors are hesitant to set up their business in the Philippines was “because of expensive electricity cost.”

Moreover, he also noted that these foreign investors prefer to go to other countries with cheaper electricity charges, such as Malaysia and Vietnam.

The lawmaker likewise recalled that during the said consultative meeting, ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta admitted, “the high charge of gencos has been a longstanding and persistent problem.”

Dimalanta, likewise, shared that ERC has already written a letter to gencos asking them to explain the basis for their sky-high charge, recalling that one of these companies claimed that they couldn’t divulge such information due to confidentiality, which angered Tulfo.

Asked to further share ERC’s response to said genco’s refusal to cooperate, Dimalanta said they already issued a “show cause” order obligating the generation companies to comply but to no avail, recalling that “until now, not even a single genco complied with ERC’s order.”

The senator also asked Dimalanta if there is a need for legislation to set a limitation on the rate of returns of gencos, and got a reply that “not as of the moment because ERC will be the one to solve the issue.”

At the same time, Tulfo recalled that DOE promised they are ready to impose necessary sanctions to noncompliant gencos, which includes obliging the latter to give their customers a refund. Tulfo added he would get back to ERC and DOE through a public hearing come opening of the session in Senate to finally put a stop to the abuse of gencos to Filipino consumers.

Image credits: Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB





