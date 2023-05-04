Robust sales prop up income of CLI in Q1

Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) on Wednesday said its income for the first quarter rose 10 percent to P888 million from the previous year’s P811 million, on higher real estate sales.

Consolidated revenue for the period grew 33 percent to P4.77 billion from P3.58 billion.

“Our unwavering commitment to excellence at CLI led to double-digit expansions in sales, hotel operations, leasing and management fees,” CLI Senior Executive Vice President and COO Jose Franco Soberano said.

“We believe that our remarkable first quarter 2023 financial performance sets the tone for the rest of the year, inspiring confidence in our shareholders while reinforcing our position as the leading developer in VisMin and a major contributor to Philippine real estate.”

The bulk of its revenue still came from real estate sales, which grew 33 percent to P4.71 billion from the previous year’s P3.53 billion, on the back of the increased number of qualified units for revenue recognition and construction progress.

Reservation sales take-up reached P5.22 billion, marking a 16 percent growth from the previous year. The company’s economic flagship brand, Casa Mira, accounted for half of the sales. By location, Cebu made up the bulk of the sales with 40 percent generated from all project areas across Visayas and Mindanao.

CLI’s hotel operations, meanwhile, grew 79 percent to P29 million from the previous year’s P16 million driven by improved room rates as business and tourism travel normalized further in 2023.

The company’s leasing business grew 22 percent, amounting to P21 million from the previous P18 million.

For the year, the company said it has three new hospitality projects, such as lyf Cebu City in Base Line Center, Citadines Bacolod City and The Pad Co-Living in Banilad High Street. All of these are expected to start operations this year, and will contribute to the company’s hotel revenue.

CLI will manage a total of 657 keys by the end of the year, more than a threefold increase from the 180 rooms in 2022.

In the next two years, CLI will also complete over 46,008 square meters of gross leasable area from their commercial leasing business, including retail spaces at its Astra Centre Mall and the City Center at the Davao Global Township.

With 19 residential projects in the pipeline, valued at P29.75 billion, CLI is poised to continue its growth trajectory throughout 2023, the company said.