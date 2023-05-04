PLDT, Smart tap FirstGen unit for RE need

LOPEZ-LED Energy Development Corp. (EDC), the renewable energy (RE) arm of First Gen Corp., will supply geothermal power to seven facilities of PLDT Inc. (PLDT) and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. (Smart).

Through a supply partnership, PLDT and Smart will use geothermal energy to power up seven facilities located in various areas in Cebu, Samar, Capiz and Iloilo.

Under the deal, EDC will supply 3.7-megawatts (MW) to these facilities starting June 26 this year. EDC will source power from its Southern Negros geothermal facility.

PLDT and Smart Chief Sustainability Officer, First Vice President and Head of Investor Relations Melissa V. Vergel de Dios said the switch to RE will allow the firms to save annually around P27 million in electricity costs for the seven facilities in the Visayas.

“This will also support our broader de-carbonization roadmap and will enable us to reduce our emissions by about 16 thousand tons this year, which amounts to 26 percent of our total target emissions reduction for 2023,” de Dios added.

In 2022, PLDT and Smart disclosed their decarbonization roadmap, which targets to reduce “Scope 1” and “Scope 2” greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40 percent by 2030. This covers the transition to RE and green technology solutions to power up their network facilities, data centers and operational sites across the country.

These initiatives underscore PLDT and Smart’s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7 for “Affordable and Clean Energy” and Goal 13 for “Climate Action.”

Moreover, PLDT and Smart are exploring further with First Gen the expansion of geothermal energy use for more of their sites across the Philippines, including data centers.

“We have committed to make Sustainability part of the way we operate and shall remain steadfast in delivering on our decarbonization targets. As we turn to renewables and clean energy, we are also supporting the Philippine government’s plan for green energy transition.” said PLDT and Smart President and Chief Executive Officer Alfredo S. Panlilio.

For First Gen’s part, company president Giles Puno said the company cited its 2016 plan to close its doors to coal-fired power plants as one of the most significant business decisions it made to keep its energy portfolio clean and green.

Puno said this decision showed how the company was serious in pursuing its decarbonization mission.

“It gives us motivation to continue doing what we do with partners like PLDT. We know that it is only by working together that we can power through to a greener and more progressive future,” added Puno.