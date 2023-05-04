PLDT, Smart support Filipino athletes in the 32nd SEA Games

PLDT Inc. (PLDT) and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) are rooting for Filipino athletes who are competing in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

“We are one with the nation in supporting our national athletes as they represent the country on the international stage,” said Jude Turcuato, Head of Sports at PLDT and Smart and Executive Director at MVP Sports Foundation. “They inspire generations of Filipinos and motivate the youth to reach for their dreams and serve the country through sports.”

“We are eager to see our athletes shine in the SEA Games and witness their hard work and discipline bear fruit as they compete in Cambodia,” Turcuato added.

Smart LiveStream App is an official broadcaster to the 32nd SEA Games.

“Smart is also enabling sports fans to rally support for our national athletes by making the SEA Games accessible to millions of Filipinos via the Smart LiveStream App from May 5 to 17,” said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business-Individual at Smart. “By bringing the SEA Games right at the fingertips of our subscribers, we hope to inspire and empower them to live more today as they root for Team Pilipinas.”

Sports initiatives of PLDT, Smart and other companies chaired by business leader Manuel V Pangilinan are centralized under MVPSF.

From basketball, badminton, gymnastics, weightlifting, esports and many others, the organization has been empowering 17 national sports associations, backing hundreds of athletes and contributing to nation-building through sports advocacy since 2011.

Through MVPSF, PLDT and Smart have also built several sports centers for training of Filipino athletes, particularly in gymnastics, badminton and boxing.

Among the athletes to watch are the -backed Gilas Men’s and Women’s basketball teams; Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena and bemedaled boxers led by Nesthy Petecio, Irish Magno and Carlo Paalam.

The FIFA World Cup-bound Filipinas, veteran Smash Pilipinas badminton players, SIBOL squad for esports and the women’s volleyball team with Dell Palomata from PLDT High Speed Hitters are also in the radar.

The Smart LiveStream App is downloadable on the App Store and the Google Play Store, and subscribers will only need to enter a valid Smart Prepaid or Postpaid mobile number to enjoy the service. Upon registration, users will promptly receive an OTP code via SMS, which can be used to start enjoying the features of Smart LiveStream App on their smartphones.

Smart LiveStream App is powered by the Smart, the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network Award, according to the latest report by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.