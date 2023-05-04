Palace order mandates govt agencies and LGUs to support Napolcom’s anti-crime blueprint

The government’s anti-criminality drive will go beyond the law enforcement initiatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) under the new issuance of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

On Tuesday, the President issued Memorandum Circular No. 19, through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, directing all government agencies to support the National Police Commission (Napolcom) in the implementation of its 2023 National Crime Prevention Program (NCPP).

Napolcom is an attached agency of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which also controls the PNP.

“To ensure the success of the 2023 NCPP and in line with the adoption of a whole-of-government approach in addressing criminality, and ensuring peace and security in the country, it is necessary for all government agencies and instrumentalities, and local government units [LGU] to support and cooperate in the implementation of the 2023 NCPP,” Marcos said.

Napolcom developed the NCPP through stakeholder consultations pursuant to Republic Act No. 8551 or the Philippine National Police Reform and Reorganization Act.

PNP Chief Benjamin C. Acorda Jr., who concurrently serves as an ex-officio member of the Napolcom, vowed to launch a “relentless anti-criminality campaign” during his watch.

As of last March, PNP has reported index crimes nationwide during the first quarter of the year went down to 7,865 from 9,375 year-on-year.

125th Independence Day

The President also signed Administrative Order (AO) No. 8 forming the inter-agency committee for the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of Philippine independence and nationhood.

The panel will be chaired by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) with the DILG as vice chairman.

Its members will include the Department of Tourism, Department of Education, Department of National Defense, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Budget and Management, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Transportation, and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

The President instructed other government offices to also support the initiatives of the committee for the commemoration of the 125th Independence Day from 2023 to 2026 with the theme “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan (Freedom, Future, History).”