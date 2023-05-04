Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) Performance (as of May 4, 2023) 

icap050423-for-Business-Mirror
BSP flags El Niño’s inflation impact
SEVERITY, NOT TIMING, IS BIGGER FACTOR, SAYS MEDALLA
INCHEON, South Korea—Getting rid of fossil fuel subsidies, land use, and making agriculture greener are among the “low-hanging fruits” for countries in their effort to transition to net zero, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
INCHEON, South Korea—If more Pinoys go cashless, the national government could see its costs decrease by way of lower cash printing and coin minting costs, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).
INCHEON, South Korea— Finance ministers and central bank governors in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus 3 region aim to closely monitor emerging and structural issues facing the region through the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO).