Napolis gets back at Cambodian on jiu-jitsu mat

PHNOM PENH—Jenna Kaila Napolis got back at Cambodian-Mexican Jessa Khan—her tormentor four years ago in Manila—to win the country’s first gold medal in the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Thursday afternoon.

Beaten in the final of the 19th SEA Games, the 25-year-old Napolis made sure she got her revenge—a 2-0 victory via lapel choke in women’s ne-waza GI 52 kgs that shocked the local crowd at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

“It was surreal. I still couldn’t believe I won,” said Napolis, a graduate of Culinary Arts (HRM) at the College of Saint Benilde.

“I was below her most of the time, but I got her just in time,” she added.

Napolis swept all her four assignments heading to the final of the sport where the hosts won the first gold medal of the Games they are hosting for the first time through Kongmona Mithura and Tough Pikada in men’s duo that was played earlier Thursday.

It was sweet revenge for Napolis, who lost the gold medal to Khan when they fought in the 49 kgs final in 2019 via advantage points.

“I really wanted to win against her this time,” she said.

Napolis opened up her campaign with a 50-0 win over Singapore’s May Yong The, then went on to thump Thailand’s Nuchanat Singchalad, 3-0; and Vietnam’s Thi Huyen Dang, 50-0.

Meanwhile, the men’s duo of Karl and Harvey Navarro lost their matches to Thailand’s Nawin Kokaew and Panuawat Deeyatam, 68-63.5; Cambodia’s Kongmona Mithora and Touch Pikada, 66-59; and Vietnam’s Dinh Khai Ma and Ke Duong Trinh, 64-59.

The Navarros, however, went home with the bronze medal, along with the Vietnamese.

Dianne Ruado Bargo and Isabela Dominique Montaña also went home with the bronze medal in the women contest after scoring 40.00 behind eventual gold medalist Kunsatri Kumsroi and Suphawadee Kaeosrasaen (48.000) of Thailand and Cambdia’s Heng Seavheang and Tin Sovanlina (42.5000) of Cambodia.

Khan, 21, went for the leg bar but Napolis avoided a submission hold despite being below most of the time.

She grabbed Khan’s kimono and executed the offensive move lapel to nail the victory.

“Kaila is one a household name in the world in jiu-jitsu,” national coach Allan Marcos Co said. “She adjusted very well in the nick of time and her presence of mind is so outstanding. It’s a big win for her.”