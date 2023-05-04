Napolis, Derla break ice in SEAG

PHNOM PENH—Jenna Kaila Napolis won the country’s first gold medal in jiu-jitsu and Angel Gwen Derla followed suit with the same conquest in Khun Bokator as Team Philippines ranked second behind host Cambodia in the medals race of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Thursday.

Beaten in the final of the 19th SEA Games, the 25-year-old Napolis got her revenge via a 2-0 victory—lapel choke—over Cambodian-Mexican Jessa Khan in women’s ne-waza GI 52 kgs that shocked the local crowd at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

Derla, on the other hand, scored 8.50 points to also frustrate a Cambodian, Chanchhhorvy Puth, in the ancient Khmer martial art played in the same convention center and again before a disappointed local crowd.

“It was surreal. I still couldn’t believe I won,” said Napolis, a graduate of Culinary Arts (HRM) at the College of Saint Benilde.

“I was below her most of the time, but I got her just in time,” she added.

Entering the official opening ceremony Friday, the Philippines ranked second in the medal tally with two gold, one silver and three bronze medals behind first-time host Cambodia with four gold and two silver medals.

Thailand was third with one gold, one silver and one bronze.

“One big congratulations for one of our female athletes breaking the ice for Team Philippines in these SEA Games,” said Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who advocated for a female-dominated contingent in the parade of athletes during the Games’ opening ceremony on Friday.

Philippine Sports Commission chief Richard Bachmann had the wonderful privilege of awarding the country its first gold medalist in his first official major international function as chairman of the government sports agency.

“I had the privilege of being in the medal ceremony for our first gold medal winner, Kaila. Congratulations once again,” Bachmann said. “I also want to congratulate Harvey and Karl for bringing in the first medal of Team Philippines. It is such a thrill to start counting medals and see how the hard work of our athletes are translating into these victories. Job well done!”

The Philippines also won two medals in jiu-jitsu—a silver in forms by the men’s duo of Karl and Harvey Navarro and bronze from the women’s squad of Dianne Ruado Bargo and Isabela Dominique Montaña.

Obstacle racers stayed on course for their four-gold target as the team’s aces advanced to the men’s and women’s team relay finals at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center Car Park a day before the games formally opens at the Morodok Techo Stadium, a 60,000-seat structure built in the shape of a “sailing boat” with two sharp structures reaching almost 100 meters into the sky and surrounded by a moat in the ancient Angkor style.

The hockey teams, however, continued to grope for form with the men losing to Singapore, 0-11, and the women yielding to the same country’s team, 1-3.

Volleyball icon Alyssa Valdez, meanwhile, flew in from Manila before midnight on Thursday just in time for Friday’s opening ceremony where the country pays tribute to women in sports with a female athlete-dominated Team Philippines marching in the parade of nations.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





