‘MPIC can still raise money as a private firm’

Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, who is leading a group of investors that will take the company private after it delists from the Philippine Stock Exchange, said there are a lot of ways of raising money even as a private entity.

Pangilinan said Wednesday there are “a slew of private investors in the world” and there are trillions of pesos worth of bonds available for investments.

“And if at some point, you’re able to give them a piece of some of the assets you own, and you float it at some point, that’s where they derive value as well, that could be the exit point. So you’re not left with no alternative in terms of raising equity even if you’re private,” Pangilinan said.

“There are a number of private holding companies in the world that do this. And what’s listed are their subsidiary companies, they’ve investee companies, and it’s not the end of the world for MPIC just because we privatized.”

Under the tender offer launched last week, the Salim family-led First Pacific Co. Ltd., through its Philippine affiliate Metro Pacific Holdings Inc. (MPHI), would spend approximately $90 million to increase its stake in MPIC by as much as 3.8 percent, using internal financial resources. MPHI owns 46.1 percent of MPIC.

GT Capital Holdings Inc. would increase its stake to a maximum of 20 percent from the current 17.1 percent by paying some $70 million in the transaction for the residual 2.9 percent, funded through internal cash.

Mit-Pacific Infrastructure Holdings Corp., a joint venture of Mitsui and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport and Urban Development, would buy up to 20 percent of MPIC under the tender offer, becoming a shareholder for the first time.

The Management Investment Group of Pangilinan would buy up to 10 percent.

The tender offer of the bidders has placed a price of P4.63 per share.

The company’s share price closed at P4.42.

MPIC said its core net income for the first quarter reached P4.3 billion, up 38 percent from P3.1 billion a year earlier.

Reported net income attributable to the parent declined 12 percent to P5 billion compared with P5.7 billion last year, which had the benefit of gains from the acquisition of Landco.

Improved financial and operating results at MPIC’s holdings delivered a 30-percent increase in contribution from operations, mainly driven by the strong performance of the power generation business and higher billed volumes from the water concession.

Power accounted for P4.2 billion or 75 percent of net operating income, toll roads contributed P1.3 billion or 23 percent; water contributed P1.1 billion or 19 percent; and the other businesses, mainly light rail, healthcare, agribusiness, real estate and fuel storage, incurred a net loss of P967 million.

“Regarding our application for voluntary delisting, the company’s board of directors and senior management echo the bidders’ observation that the intrinsic value of MPIC’s core investments in infrastructure in the Philippines has not been fully reflected in MPIC’s share price for some time.

The tender offer and successful delisting will allow MPIC’s minority shareholders to realize a significant premium over the historical share prices of MPIC,” Pangilinan said.