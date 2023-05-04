Moderna expands to PHL via enterprise solutions hub

Moderna Inc., a United States-based vaccine manufacturer, has announced plans to establish an enterprise solutions hub in the Philippines.

Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna said the company is expanding its footprint by establishing the Philippine hub.

“The Philippines has a critical mix of talent and global business service expertise, which makes it an excellent location to scale efficiently and provide regional support,” Bancel said.

According to Moderna, the Asia Pacific region is “integral” to Moderna’s business, as it has “established” subsidiaries in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The vaccine maker said the addition of the site in the Philippines “completes” its strategy to provide regional solutions across the business, complementing existing locations in Atlanta, Georgia, which services the Americas, and Warsaw, Poland, which covers Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The company said its enterprise solutions hub will provide new capabilities, service lines, and capacity to help meet the growth of Moderna’s commercial and business operations in the Asia Pacific region.

The US-based vaccine manufacturer said it plans to begin operations in the Philippines in the second or third quarter of 2023.

Moderna said the Philippine hub will be similar to its counterparts in Warsaw, Poland, and Atlanta, US, which were established in May 2021 and March 2022, respectively.

“The hub will initially house finance, pharmacovigilance, medical, and HR personnel, in addition to commercial- focused roles, to support its direct presence in the market.”

The company said it expects to employ approximately 40 to 50 employees in the Philippines.

Jose Manuel G. Romualdez, Ambassador of the Philippines to the US, said the Philippines is “well-positioned” to host global services and facilities that advance health and pharmaceutical technology.

Romualdez also said the country’s partnership with Moderna highlights the Philippines’s position in promoting healthcare and addressing emerging health threats.

“It also highlights Moderna’s role in delivering life-saving vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic and the ability and promise of their mRNA platform.”

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. held meetings with representatives of other American firms.

Marcos had discussions with Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp., one of the companies that are at the “forefront” of small and micro modular reactor technologies; Atento, a leading company involved in customer relationship service and business process outsourcing (BPO); Analog Devices, a major semiconductor company; and Optum (UHG), Inc., a major healthcare provider in the US.

DTI said Atento has decided to set up its first call center at the Iloilo Business Park, which will employ about 1,000 workers during its first year.

The US-based BPO firm will offer both voice and non-voice services to American clients. The DTI said Atento’s initial investment is estimated at P21.4 million.

Meanwhile, Optum will invest P800 million to set up health information management services operations in Davao, which will generate 1,500 jobs.

The semiconductor industry is also expected to get its share in the investment pie as Analog Devices will set up a research and development (R&D) center and hire an additional 1,000 engineers for semiconductors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, a global leader in solar innovation, plans to bring its latest technology, Max7 to the Philippines, according to the DTI.

Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said through this project, “the most advanced solar cells in the world will be manufactured in the Philippines.”

The Trade chief welcomed the plans of the American firms to pour investments into the Philippines, saying the “billions of dollars’ worth of investments will generate thousands of jobs for the Filipino people.”