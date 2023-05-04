Mediterrane Film Festival happening in Malta this June

The Malta Film Commission launched on Wednesday, May 3, the first edition of the Mediterrane Film Festival, an annual convention focused on film and creativity. The festival will run between 25-30 June in Valletta, Malta’s capital, and other locations across the country. It is organized by the Malta Film Commission.

With nearly 100 years of history in filmmaking, the event will consolidate Malta’s position in the global film market. Mediterrane Film Festival will be a platform for Malta to keep building its film brand image globally and to attract further film business to the islands.

Being a strategic location in the Mediterranean, Malta has always been a land of stories. The initiative is to foster collaboration with MED9 nations*, working in unity with all nine separate Mediterranean countries, bringing them together to celebrate their unity, creativity, and opportunity. The event will comprise conferences, keynote talks, workshops, and visits to current and historic film sets.

The Mediterrane Film Festival will announce its exceptional program during the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This carefully curated selection will showcase outstanding films from each of the MED9 nations, highlighting the diverse cultural heritage and artistic prowess of the Mediterranean region.

Audiences can eagerly anticipate these remarkable films, including official Academy Award submissions in the International Feature Film category and the very best contemporary film selections from the respective countries. Screenings will be accessible to the public, and the featured films will be in the running for various awards, which will be presented during the Festival’s closing ceremony.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech says: “The size of our country never deterred us from dreaming big. The Mediterrane Film Festival will bring together the nine unique Mediterranean nations to celebrate – the power of togetherness; the power of creativity; the power of opportunity. Because alone we are small, but together we are better.”

Minister for Tourism of Malta, Clayton Bartolo adds: “Our shared love for art and storytelling transcends borders, creating a beautiful tapestry of diverse cultures, united in our passion for film. It is in this spirit of togetherness that we look forward to building a bright future for the Maltese film industry, hand in hand with our Mediterranean partners.”

Attendees will include Maltese and international filmmakers, actors, crew members, studio executives, and producers. In addition, there will be representatives from industry professionals including Mediterranean Film Commission offices, the British Film Commission, academics, investors, and executives from major Hollywood studios. Local and international press will be invited to cover the event. A full list of attendees will be announced closer to the June event.