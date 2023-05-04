MASSIVE SUCCESS | 20 SM Malls host Job Fair with  873 companies and 14,956 job seekers

byBMPlus
May 4, 2023
2 minute read
President BBM graces the biggest DOLE Job Fair at SMX. Cabinet secretaries and government officials join DOLE Sec Bienvenido Laguesma and SM executives Tessie Sy-Coson and Steven Tan at the biggest DOLE Job Fair at SMX on April 30.
SM Supermalls, recently had the biggest job fair held at the SMX Convention Center in Manila in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on April 30 and in 20 malls on Labor Day, May 1. 

With 873 companies participating, 14,956 job seekers registered, and 1,367 individuals hired on the spot, the events provided an excellent opportunity for job seekers to connect with potential employers. The job fairs are SM Supermalls’ support to the government to provide employment opportunities for job seekers, as well as to reduce unemployment in the country.

DOLE holds biggest Job Fair at SMX, President BBM in attendance with government officials and SM executives.  (Standing L-R) DOLE ASec Warren Miclat, DOLE ASec Lennard Serrano, DOLE ASec Paul Vincent Añover, DOLE USec Ciriaco Lagunzad III, DOLE USec Carmela Torres, DOLE USec Benjo Santos Benavidez, Hon. Juan Fidel Felipe F. Nograles – Chairperson of the House Committee on Labor and Employment, SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, SMIC Vice Chairperson Tessie Sy-Coson, PCO Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil, DOLE USec Benedicto Bitonio Jr.,TESDA Dir Gen Danilo Cruz, DOLE USec Felipe Egargo, PEZA Director General Panga, TESDA Deputy Director General Aniceto Bertiz, and TESDA Deputy Director General Vidal Villanueva. (Seated: L-R), DOTR Sec. Jaime Bautista, DSWD Sec. Rex Gatchalian, DOLE Sec. Bienvenido Laguesma, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., DTI Sec. Alfredo Pascual, DOT Sec. Christina Frasco, and Secretary for Human Settlements Jerry Acuzar. 

As the official venue of DOLE for job fairs nationwide, the 20 SM malls who participated are SM Grand Central, SM Southmall, SM BF Paranaque, SM Sucat, SM Baguio, SM Marilao,  SM Pampanga, SM Olongapo Central, SM Tuguegarao, SM Cabanatuan, SM CDO Downtown Premier, SM Davao, and SM San Jose del Monte. LGUs and PESO also held Job Fairs on May 1 at SM Marikina, SM Lipa , SM Roxas City, SM Puerto Princesa, and SM City Novaliches.

SM CITY GRAND CENTRAL. From left: With Director Patrick Patriwirawan Jr, SMGC MM Christian Umali, HR AVP – Jay Rodriguez, DOLE secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, SMGC HRM – Ehla VIto, DOLE Regional Director-NCR, Atty Sarah Mirasol, USEC Benjo Benavidez, USEC Atty. Felipe Egargo Jr.

For those who missed the May 1 event, there are upcoming Job Fairs still open to job seekers, including fresh graduates, returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and those who have been displaced from their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic at SM City Bacolod on May 5 and 6 and SM Cherry Antipolo on May 12. A bigger DOLE Job Fair is expected on June 12 in more SM Malls nationwide.

For more information and updates, check out www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.

