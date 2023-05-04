MAP pushes creation of national branding council for PHL

The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) is calling on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to create a National Branding Council to develop a Philippine country brand that would put the Philippines on the global map.

“We call on the President to create a National Branding Council to develop a Philippine country brand that would put the Philippines on the global map,” Benedicta Du-Baladad, President of MAP said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the head of MAP, “We believe that a well-crafted and well-executed country brand can drive our country forward.” She said having a country brand will “improve global competitiveness, foster economic growth, and unite the nation in a shared sense of pride and identity.”

The business group said its endorsement for the creation of a National Branding Council (NBC) further demonstrates its “dedication” to supporting and promoting initiatives that will improve the Philippines’s ranking in the global community.

MAP said the establishment of an NBC would serve as a “unifying force,” bringing together representatives from the government, private sector, civil society, and other stakeholders towards the goal of promoting the Philippines to the global arena.

“This move is the first of its kind coming from the private sector, and reflects MAP’s commitment to support the advocacy for country branding, thereby helping position the Philippines as a global powerhouse,” Du-Baladad said.

The MAP chief said that the business group’s position paper endorsing the establishment of an NBC is set to be sent to the Office of the President, marking the “initial step” towards the group’s advocacy for the creation of a Philippine country brand.

According to MAP, country branding goes beyond catchy taglines, hip videos and vibrant logos. Instead, it said, it dives deeper into the country’s “ethos” and a more strategic approach to shaping public perceptions, building a positive image, and promoting what’s unique in Filipino culture on the global stage.

“It requires an end-to-end approach to ensure that a visitor’s or an investor’s first impressions are substantiated by succeeding experiences,” MAP said in a statement on Wednesday.

MAP explained that a country’s brand might be seen from seven dimensions: culture, people, tourism, exports, governance, immigration and investments.

“The MAP, with its diverse membership of top executives from various industries and leaders from the government and the academe, recognizes the immense potential of country branding for the Philippines,” Du-Baladad said.

The MAP head said having collaborative effort among different sectors of society would help build a strong country brand. Moreover, Du-Baladad noted the country could unlock economic opportunities, create jobs and “elevate its global standing.”