LEGO Vehicles makes its rounds in Metro Manila

byBMPlus
May 4, 2023
2 minute read
It’s all in the details for LEGO® Vehicles, with every part and every piece coming together to recreate top-notch display models of iconic cars and motorbikes. Collectors and non-collectors alike can expect near-perfect replicas of the actual vehicles, from the overall design to the functionality of parts.

Discover the best vehicle gifts for anyone with a need for speed

The LEGO Vehicles has all your automobile interests covered — whether it’s letting younger LEGO fans explore the mechanics of vehicles or sprucing up your space with these top-of-the-line display models. Featured in the line-up are replicas of iconic cars from all over pop culture, from the fast to the flashy, so you know you can never go wrong with choosing any of the following LEGO Vehicles set:

From kids who love the speed of race cars, to serious hobbyists who want their set to be a perfect miniature of their favorite car, there’s a LEGO Vehicle for everyone!

Rev up your collection with LEGO Vehicles!

The LEGO Group is going full speed with mini-caravan events and a line-up of display model sets that will have you shifting gears to get to the nearest toy store!

From now until May 31, exclusive gifts with purchase will be available for purchases of LEGO Vehicles sets from PHP 3000 and up. Buyers can take home the 30644 Vintage Car set, 30638 City Police Bicycle set, and 30370 City Ocean Diver set from April 1-30, 2023, while the 30655 Forklift and 30343 McLaren Elva gift sets will be available from May 1-31, 2023. Lego branded water bottles and the 30342 Lamborghini Huracan set will be given as gifts with purchase at the LEGO Certified Store this April and May.

Be transported to an auto haven where you can enjoy building with blocks and bricks, have your photos taken, and shop for your LEGO set of choice at LEGO Certified Store, Toys R Us, Toy Kingdom, and Toy Kingdom Express stores from April to May.

To learn more about the LEGO Group, check out www.bankeebricks.ph, follow the LEGO Certified Store on Facebook and Instagram, and BankeeBricks on Facebook & Instagram or visit the LEGO Certified Store nearest you.

