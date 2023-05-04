Lawmaker says PHL should manufacture own vaccines to ensure adequate supply

The country must develop its capability to manufacture vaccines to ensure stability and availability in the supply of vaccines for its immunization drive.

“The government must seriously look into the consideration to set up manufacturing plants in the Philippines,” said Rep. Anthony Rolando Golez Jr., Vice Chairperson, of the House Committee on Health during the recent “Creating a Disease-Free Society through Immunization” forum organized by the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Inc. (AMCHAM Philippines) together with Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD) Philippines , and the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP).

He urged pharmaceutical companies to support this move as it will be a win-win situation for both the government and the private sector.

“If you can convince the government by investing in the manufacture of vaccines, you could provide a lot of things such as employment opportunities, payment of taxes. We also have economies of scale, and savings that can enable us to buy more vaccines,” Golez added.

Quality services

He stressed reiterated the call for the private sector to support and help the government’s health program to provide quality services.

In response, Golez filed last year House Bill 01710 or “An Act Providing for the Framework for the Establishment and Operation of Virology Laboratories in the Philippines, Creating for the Purpose the Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines [VIP],” Later, House Bill 01710 was substituted by HB06452.

At the same time, Golez said the government must also prepare the human resources that will deliver the services to the people. “A steady supply of healthcare workers such as nurses must be guaranteed to be of service to the people,” he said.

He urged the government to foster the “Para sa Bayan” spirit manifested through the “Doctors to the Barrio” (DTTB) program. A brainchild of the late former Health Secretary and Senator Juan M. Flavier, the DTTB promoted the deployment of skilled, idealistic and dedicated doctors as rural health physicians to municipalities without doctors.

“The other needs of the healthcare workers such as decent pay, housing, schooling and other economic benefits should be addressed,” Golez said.

Medical tourism

Golez said the Department of Health should also invite healthcare insurance providers to promote medical tourism in the country. He added that the government, together with the private sector, will boost the Universal Health Care program of the government.

Dr. Romel Lacson, Country Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Philippines, said the priority of the Atlanta-based health, science-based and data driven organization is to help the country boost its vaccination campaign. “Immunization is the most cost-effective method to ensure a healthy population,” Lacson said.

“For every dollar invested in immunization, the country saves $52,” Lacson added.

He said CDC Philippines will continue to partner with the DOH to do constant research in the field epistemology of several diseases in the country.

Lacson said the Philippines offers a lot of lessons regarding its vaccination campaign. “We also have the same problems with vaccination in the US,” he said.

“We saw the big potential in the vaccination campaign during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Lacson added.

He stressed the effectivity of the vaccines made a big difference in the fight against the pandemic resulting in the saving of millions of lives around the world.

