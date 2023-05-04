Jane de Leon’s secret to staying young and healthy is TikTok’s top collagen drink

Jane de Leon recently revealed during the launch of Freshies Collagen Drink that she considers a healthy lifestyle an important part of her regimen. It was her youthful, strong and healthy glow that convinced Carlo Paita Juju Glow COO and Acee Sayson Paita, Juju Glow CEO that Jane was the right girl to represent the collagen drink that got more than 150 million views on Tiktok and Shopee in the last six months.

The “Ang Probinsiyano” star is the first-ever brand endorser of Freshies Collagen Drink. “It’s certainly an honor,” said Jane, whose healthy glow and vibrance wowed the audience at the launch at the Shangri-La at the Fort in Taguig City last April 29.

Juju Glow CEO Acee Sayson Paita and Jane De Leon share a love for Freshies Collagen Drink

Juju Glow COO Carlo Paita and CEO Acee Sayson Paita welcome Jane de Leon to the Freshies Collagen Drink family at the official signing last April 29 at the Shangri-La at the Fort.

Freshies Collagen Drink is a powdered collagen drink that focuses on nourishing the body and encourages an active lifestyle by making it easy to take the micronutrients and minerals that would normally come in a pill. It even comes with sunscreen.

The drink is made up of 80,000 mg of Hydrolyzed collagen, Japan glutathione, L Carnitine, Coenzymes Q10 and is activated with oral sunscreen technology. All these elements come together in a drink that delivers all the benefits of these ingredients in a convenient, tasty beverage.

Jane de Leon has been a fan of Juju Glow products even before owners Carlo and Acee Paita thought of asking her to become the face of the brand.

Hydrolyzed collagen is crucial to the strength of the bones and gives cells that contain collagen a strong and youthful appearance. Japan glutathione, on the other hand, acts as an important antioxidant in the body and helps combat free radicals. L-Carnitine is used for weight loss, while Coenzyme Q10 , or CoQ10, acts as an antioxidant and protects cells from damage, playing an important part in the metabolism. Oral sunscreen is taken for protection against harmful UV damage, providing uniform protection for the entire body, even for the parts that normally don’t benefit from sunscreen lotion, such as the scalp or the ears.

Other ingredients also come together to deliver those micro-benefits that all add up to a younger-looking, more vibrant body. These include Alpha Lipoic Acid, Pearl Coix Extract, Ceramide, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Garcinia Cambogia, Zinc, Probiotics, Biotin, and Rosehip extract.

The drink is FDA-approved and Halal-certified with low-calorie content and high protein, making it perfect for lean muscle building and fat loss. It was also reviewed and proven effective by real professionals such as dermatologists, nutritionists, food technologists, OB-Gynes, and gym coaches.