Ifugao ARBs receive ₧10M worth of FMEs from DAR

Eight agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBOs) in Lamut, Ifugao province have received much-needed help from the government to improve their agricultural productivity.

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said P10,696,500 worth of farm machinery and equipment (FME) were provided to the Saranay Multi-Purpose Cooperative which received a tractor head with 460 horsepower amounting to P3,499,000; iLucaban Agrarian Reform Farmers and Community Organization and Monggayan-Pinto Agrarian Reform Farmers Organization each receiving a unit of the combined harvester for rice and corn amounting to P1,988,000.00 per unit; Tallo Purok Happy Agrarian Reform Farmers Organization with four-wheel drive tractor and super thresher amounting to P2,970,000; Aduyongan Agrarian Reform Farmers Organization, Talbok Agrarian Reform Farmers Organization, and Bongan Agrarian Reform Farmers Organization each receiving a unit of bulilit floating tiller, amounting to P55,500.00 each unit; and the Ngileb Agrarian Reform Farmers Organization receiving an engine for a flatbed dryer worth P85,000.

Raul Laluan, Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II, said these FMEs would help the farmers boost their crops and help generate more income.

“The intervention you receive is God-given. I encourage you to continue praying so that more blessings will come not only from the DAR but also from other government agencies,” he said.

The distribution of the FMEs was made possible through the Sustainable & Resilient Agrarian Reform Community under the DAR’s Climate Resiliency and Farm Productivity Support Program. The program aims to support farm mechanization to help Filipino farmers improve their productivity, increase their income, and enhance food security in the country.