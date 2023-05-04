How to make breakfast a delightful time for your family

Busy mornings are always a challenge for moms. Often, you and your family get overwhelmed by the morning rush that you barely have time to catch up with each other.

Not to worry—tomorrow is always a new opportunity for you to create a delightful breakfast experience for your loved ones that may set a positive tone for the rest of the day. Here’s how:

1. Have a morning playlist full of upbeat, happy songs

Begin the day on the right note—literally. Play your family’s favorite happy, upbeat songs in the background to pump up everyone in the morning. Listening to lively tunes will help lighten the mood and lift up any weary spirit.

Pro tip: Create a shared playlist the night before or during the weekend. This not only ensures that everyone’s favorite music is included, but it can also be an amazing bonding and enjoyable activity for the family.

2. Open the curtains and let the sunshine in

Let the sunlight flood your dining room. It feels like a no-brainer, but this is a great way to awaken the family’s bodily rhythm to get everyone ready for the day. It may also keep the kids from getting back to snoozing. Together, enjoy the gentle warmth of the sunlight while soaking up and getting a boost from that good ol’ Vitamin D.

3. Prepare a hearty and delicious breakfast

4. Make it a tradition and create lasting memories

Once the yummy breakfast is set, now is the perfect time to gather around the dining table, enjoy the meal, and open yourselves to great conversations with each other. By making these simple yet special meals a tradition, you can create lasting memories, build stronger relationships, and, most of all, create a happy and loving home that the entire family will always treasure.