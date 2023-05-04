Holistic Japanese standard healthcare facility opens in PHL

SHINAGAWA Lasik & Aesthetics has diversified in the Philippines, with the opening of a brand new medical facility that provides services centered on diagnostic testing and early detection of illnesses.

Called the Shinagawa Diagnostic and Preventive Care Center, it offers comprehensive Japanese-standard healthcare services with its topnotch specialized medical equipment courtesy of leading technology brand Philips and Fujifilm.

According to Shinagawa Philippines President Masako Uemori, Filipinos are now more proactively conscious of their health due to the ensuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Since they started operating their eyecare and beauty centers in the country 13 years ago, she noticed that preventive care awareness and availability of diagnostics machines in the country are very low.

“I found that most of the local market are not interested in preventive care or they don’t go to the hospital or clinic without any symptom. And the other thing is that in terms of the number of diagnostic machines available, the Philippines is ranked 126th out of 140 countries globally,” she told the BusinessMirror in a sideline interview during the launch of their latest facility last April 26.

This growth opportunity made them decide to put up such a pioneering one-stop-shop facility of its kind in the country, according to her.

Without divulging their exact amount of investment, the top executive only said that it’s “quite big” given their provision of services centered on diagnostic testing and preventive care, as well as extensive and all-in medical checkup and screening services to all clients of all ages.

One-stop-shop

SEATED on the 8th and 23rd floors of Ore Central Building at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Shinagawa Diagnostic and Preventive Care Center offers brain diagnostic exams (MRI/MRA), full body exams (CT scan), digestive scans (ultrasound and endoscopy), and tests for women (mammography and ultrasound), among other customizable screenings.

When patients visit the center, medical check-ups are done with ease and convenience sans waiting time, from booking to undergoing procedures and claiming results, all in the same day courtesy of the Japanese Health Checkup Information System, which increases operational efficiency.

Shinagawa, likewise, practices double reading and consultation with Japanese medical experts to ensure high precision of diagnosis and treatment plans.

Eumori bared that they are in the process of obtaining accreditation with all major Health Maintenance Organization providers nationwide to make its services more convenient and accessible to all Filipinos.

Target clients

AS a headstart, she said that they are targeting to tap corporate accounts, not only for the basic but also executive checkups of their employees.

While the center conforms to high Japanese healthcare standards, available service packages are affordable, starting at P5,000.

With this in mind, Shinagawa Diagnostic and Preventive Care Center is expected to accommodate at least 150 patients a day, per Uemori.

Shinagawa continuously hires medical doctors, including OB gyne and radiologists. Expansion-wise, the company will still focus in Metro Manila.

“With our globally competitive medical experts and state of the art technology, we can assure of giving you only the best healthcare services,” she stressed. “Early detection of illnesses allows patients more time to seek effective medicines or procedures that can ultimately lessen or cure their symptoms.”