Hockey teams grope vs Singaporeans

PHNOM PENH—The national men’s hockey team took a 0-11 beating from Singapore in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Dinosaur Park Hall on Thursday.

Muhammad Mat Harim had three goals for the Singaporeans, who defended so well that the Philippines couldn’t get a single shot and dropped its fourth straight setback.

Head team coach Chris Garcia said the players just couldn’t get their rhythm going.

“It doesn’t matter how many times we train if they get nervous in the actual game,” Garcia said. “Given that this is their first time in the SEA Games, this will be a learning experience.”

The women’s team also lost to Singapore, 1-3, for its fourth straight setback with Jaylene Lumbo emerging as the lone scorer for the Philippines in the 39th minute.

The Singaporeans drew goals from captain Nadia Ibrahim (22nd), Siti Hajar Binte Asri (29th) and Wannelenah Alvarez (35th) for their first win in four matches.

Garcia said the women’s team misfired.

“We had a lot of chances, but we couldn’t convert them. They were aggressive but we couldn’t find the target,” Garcia.