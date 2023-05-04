Globe blocks more child porn sites

Globe Telecom Inc. said on Wednesday it blocked more than 64,914 illegal websites that carry child pornography in the first quarter.

According to Globe Chief Information Security Officer Anton Bonifacio, this number represents a 67.3-percent rise from only 38,795 websites blocked the year prior.

Another 559 domains hosting such illegal content were also blocked.

“We understand that the internet can be a dangerous place, especially for children, and we are committed to using our resources to make it safer for all,” Bonifacio said.

“Our partnerships with various organizations, investment in advanced filtering systems, and educational and awareness campaigns are essential steps in creating a safer online environment. We firmly believe that everyone has a role to play in protecting children’s innocence, and we are dedicated to doing our part.”

In 2022, Globe blocked 399,540 URLs and almost 1,947 domains hosting child pornography, about 18 times the 22,371 web links closed in 2021.

Since 2017, Globe has been working with the government and various other organizations to win the war against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) in the Philippines.

So far, Globe has invested $2.7 million in systems that filter content about child pornography, illegal gambling, and online piracy. It also educates consumers on rampant cases of OSAEC and how they can protect minors from such risks.

The Philippines is among the world’s leading sources of content rooted in OSAEC, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Under the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009, all internet service providers are required to install technology, programs, or software to ensure access to or transmission of child pornography will be blocked or filtered.