Girls’ volleyball tournament kicks off Sunday at San Andres

THE inaugural Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) featuring 16 high school teams unwraps Sunday at the San Andres Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

Riding high on the collegiate pre-season tournament last year, the pizza parlor in partnership with Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc., (ACES) teamed up anew in gathering the country’s brightest young stars for one grand summer volleyball extravaganza.

The Shakey’s-ACES tie-up gave birth to the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Tournament in 2022 that historically assembled all 18 teams—eight from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and 10 from the National Collegiate Athletic Association—with National University winning the crown.

This time, NU’s younger sisters from the NU-Nazareth School, which is coming off a championship in UAAP juniors, take centerstage to lead the 16-team cast along with visiting squads all the way from Cavite, Lipa, Bacolod and Naga.

“We’re very happy again to be involved in the future of Philippine volleyball,” SPAVI president and CEO Vic Gregorio said. “It’s almost like a full circle. I see the future of Philippine volleyball here and we’re grateful to partner with ACES once again.”

Gregorio was joined in the launch by SPAVI general manager Jorge Concepcion.

ACES chairman Dr. Philip Ella Juico and president Dr. Ian Laurel reiterated the need to create a platform for up-and-coming players from the high school ranks.

“This will serve as a conveyor belt to college and the future of the Philippines. The chain could only go strong as its weakest link so in improving Philippine volleyball, the high school ranks play a key role and later on, the primary level,” Juico said.

Adamson University, University of Santo Tomas, La Salle Zobel and Far Eastern University-Diliman from the UAAP and Arellano University, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta from the NCAA are also in the fray along with Gracel Christian College Foundation, King’s Montessori School, California Academy and St. Clare Caloocan.

La Salle Lipa, Bacolod Tay Tung High School and Naga College Foundation complete the cast.

All games will be broadcasted by Plus Network on all its social media platforms as well as on the Shakey’s Super League and SPAVIs social media pages with CNN Philippines, Solar Sports and Tap Sports serving as free and cable TV partners.