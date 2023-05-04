Get back in the water with BLSS for WeSwim Summer 2023

Bert Lozada Swim School (BLSS), the largest swim school in the country, is finally back in the water to continue with its advocacy for swimming as a safety skill. BLSS’ WeSwim Summer 2023 programs will be available in over 30 venues across Luzon and the Vizayas.

“WeSwim aims to inspire every individual – regardless of age, shape, race, status in life, or ability level – to take ac=on and learn the life skill of swimming,” said Anthony Lozada, CEO, BLSS. “With our country surrounded by bodies of water, swimming is a skill that every Filipino must have. Otherwise, lives are put at risk – not just ours but that of others’, too.”

BLSS will offer various WeSwim programs for swimmers with different objec=ves:

WeSwim for Leisure

WeSwim for Health (Mental and Physical) & Wellness

WeSwim for Safety

WeSwim to Compete The programs for Babies, Kids, Adults, Triathletes, Aquathletes and Open Water Swimmers (PowerSwim), PE Varsity, Swim Teams and even those with swimming trauma (Conquer Aquaphobia) are now ongoing. To sign up or for more informa=on, including the full list of venues and available programs, visit https://www.bertlozadaswimschool.com/programs.