Floorball bets eye bounceback performance

PHNOM PENH—The floorball teams shoot for breakthrough medals in the Southeast Asian Games after going empty-handed the last time the sport was played in the competition.

Philippine Floorball Association vice president Marco Ortiz expressed confidence in the country’s medal chances as the men’s and women’s squads wrap up their preparations for the floorball competitions set to start on May 11.

“Our expectation for this year is for us to grab that first SEA Games medal for both the men’s and women’s team,” said Ortiz in a mix of Filipino and English. “Any medal would be a success. Of course, we want the gold.”

In the 2019 SEA Games hosted by the Philippines, the men’s and women’s squads both finished fourth at home as Singapore and Thailand triumphed.

Thailand ruled the men’s division as Singapore and Malaysia settled for second and third, while Singapore reigned supreme in the women’s class where Thailand and Malaysia ended up as runners-up.

Ortiz hopes the addition of key players will get the teams—backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee—over the hump.

The men’s side will be reinforced by Kim Varga and Melvin Mendoza who are seeing action in the highest floorball league in Sweden, the country where the sport originated.

Jade Rivera, Filipina-Finnish Heidi Hyrylainen, and Filipina-Swedish Angelica Bengtsson will lead the women’s crew.

“Thailand and Singapore are our toughest foes. We’ll see. Our chances are good this year,” Ortiz said.