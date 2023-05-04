Fish cage operators must harvest early–BFAR

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture, is appealing to fish cage operators to undertake the necessary steps, such as harvesting early, to prevent income loss.

“El Niño may benefit tuna and sardine supply as small pelagic fish favor warmer temperature, but aquaculture fish [tilapia,bangus] may be affected because of lower water level amid El Niño,” BFAR chief information officer Nazer Briguera said on Wednesday.

State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has recently warned the public that El Niño may affect the country starting June.

Recently, BFAR Central Luzon Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz said the government will call for a meeting with various stakeholders in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors in the region to discuss possible mitigating measures to cushion the impact of El Niño.

“El Niño may affect aquaculture since high temperatures hasten the decay of organic matter and promote plankton bloom that could result in the unwanted death of fish like tilapia and bangus which are vulnerable,” he said.

“By next month, we will call for a meeting with major stakeholders in our industry. During high temperatures, there are reports of fish kills. So, one of the good things that they [fish cage owners and operators] can do is early or partial harvest to prevent further losses.”

Most likely to be affected by the El Niño phenomenon is fish production from municipal fishing, BFAR said.

“There is a possibility that municipal fishing will be affected because of the heat and small pelagic fish will seek deeper water and fewer fish schools will be near the shore,” Briguera said.

For his part, Department of Agriculture officer-in-charge Field Operations Service U-Nichols Manalo said that El Niño may hit some of the country’s major crop-producing provinces.

To prevent production loss, Manalo said the government is prepared to implement measures, such as cloud seeding.

“We have requested an initial budget of P18 million for cloud seeding for areas which will be adversely affected by El Niño,” Manalo said.

Pagasa said in an advisory dated May 2 that recent conditions and model forecasts indicate that El Niño may emerge “in the coming season [June-July-August] at 80 percent probability and may persist until the first quarter of 2024.”

The bureau said El Niño increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, which could have negative impacts (such as dry spells and droughts) in some areas of the country. However, over the western part of the country, above-normal rainfall conditions during the southwest monsoon season (Habagat) may also be expected.