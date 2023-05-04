DOH reminds women to get themselves checked for cervical cancer this month

It is often called the neck of the womb. The cervix, that is.

The cervix is part of the female reproductive system located at the junction of the vagina and the uterus (womb).

The month of May is Cervical Cancer Awareness month.

Cervical cancer is the 2nd leading cancer site among women in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

An estimated 7,277 new cases of, and 3,807 deaths due to, cervical cancer are expected to occur every year.

Generally, all women who have had sexual intercourse are at risk of cervix cancer. However, rare types of cervical cancer can occur even in women who never had any sexual intercourse in their life.

Cause

In recent studies, the DOH said, there has been overwhelming evidence that an infectious agent, particularly human papillomavirus (HPV) that is transmitted through sexual intercourse, causes cancer of the cervix.

The following have been established as possible causes of cervix cancer:

have had multiple sexual partners;

have had sexual partners (regular or casual) who themselves had several sexual partners;

have had sexual partner who is infected with the human papillomavirus; and

had first sexual intercourse at a very early age, possibly 15 or 16 years old

Symptoms

Generally, cervix cancer does not have symptoms.

Often, the disease is detected during its advance stage. However, the following impressions often lead to cervix cancer such as unusual bleeding from the vagina at any time and unpleasant vaginal discharge.

Early detection

Cervical cancer, when detected early, is curable.

At present, the most reliable and practical way to diagnose early cervical cancer is through Pap smear.

A woman’s first Pap smear should be done three years after the first vaginal intercourse.

After that, it should be done every year for three years. If the Pap smear test is negative for the consecutive three years, then it can be done every two or three years.

In unmarried women who have never had any sexual activity in their life, Pap smear should be done at age 35.

Treatment

Since there is almost universal acceptance that cervical cancer is primarily transmitted through sexual intercourse, the following preventive measures should be followed:

a one-partner sexual relationship between partners should be observed;

a delay on the first sexual intercourse; and

use of barrier contraceptives like condoms during sexual intercourse.

“To mothers and our women, get regular check-ups and get vaccinated against human papillomavirus to prevent cervical cancer,” reminded DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.








