China, middle ground or US?

FILIPINOS are divided as to whether we align with China, the US or stay in the middle.

I’d like to make a brief statement on this national issue confronting us Filipinos, in simplified manner, easy to understand, so to speak, but, unfortunately with not much detail due to space limitation.

We’ll limit the discussion to two major stuff so that we do not entangle ourselves with so many collateral or perhaps, peripheral issues, which would come along the way, for sure, like it or not.

Two facts are clear from PRC. Its People’s Liberation Army occupied reefs and shoals that are part of our territorial waters and inside our exclusive economic zone.

China reclaimed areas in the West Philippine Sea, which under international law are not theirs. These areas have now become expansive and modern military bases that altered the status quo in the area. It occurred despite President Xi Jinping’s repeated pronouncement and commitment that the facilities they built on the reclaimed reefs and shoals are only for maritime shelter and emergency use of fishermen and are civilian in character, not intended for military purposes.

On so many occasions, the Chinese government refused to heed our calls, our protests against their aggression and illegal occupation, aside from the usual bullying and oppression of our fishermen. In fact, even Coast Guard and supply vessels in our territorial waters and exclusive economic zones are tailed and harassed.

Yet, Xi Jinping, like a broken record, told PRRD, PBBM and the world that they prefer peace and stability, talks over confrontation to settle the issue among the parties involving not only the Philippines but also Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei.

The frustrating thing on the ground is the opposite. They mouth this and that, but do otherwise.

China doesn’t even respect any international rule of law, especially if it does not favor their interests. With the Chinese economic and military might, the bully now acts with impunity since they know we are militarily weak and helpless.

Now, can there be a middle ground? None, it surely will be total and full occupation of the WPS.

What can we do? While the US is a friend, we are at the mercy of their institutional, economic and political control. But there can be no neutralizer other than the Yankees and allies together who can help us mitigate China’s bullying and aggression.

We have to bite the bullet. With EDCA, we host the indefinite stay of US troops and the installation of war facilities in our ill-equipped military bases near or directly facing the WPS and Taiwan.

Frankly, it’s a base within a base, which the US does in the Middle East and other countries as a way to go around the respective countries’ laws and prohibition.

China won’t stop until they have full control of the West Philippine Sea. And our antidote is being with the US, Japan, Australia and other allies, even at the prospect of being involved in a war between the two for the expected Battle of Taiwan.

That is the case if we want to fight for every inch of our territorial waters and EEZ, which President Bongbong Marcos and Senator Bong Go stand for.

PBBM met President Biden for more clarity on the mutual defense treaty and how the US responds to humanitarian and the current conflict with aggressor China.

On his part, Senator Go reiterated that “even if we are a small country, we will fight for what is ours,” as he cited the role of EDCA in strengthening the country’s disaster and humanitarian capabilities.

Comments@andalbilly@yahoo.com