Cemex incurs net loss in Q1

Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc. said it incurred a net loss of P355.48 million in the first quarter, a reversal of the previous year’s income of P261.3 million on lower sales.

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter fell 11 percent to P4.64 billion from the previous year’s P5.24 billion due to lower volumes. Cemex said its domestic cement volumes declined by 16 percent on lower cement demand.

The company said it expects a low-single-digit percentage decline for its domestic cement sales volume this year. “As commented last February, we expect 2023 to be a year of transition for our company. Although we have already noticed an inflection point in costs such as fuel and electricity, our expectations remain that market conditions and cost inflation will continue to be challenging through the first half of 2023,” Luis Franco, the company’s president, said.

“With uncertain market conditions in the foreseeable future, we remain focused on finding efficient and sustainable ways of running our operations and improving results.”

In light of significant input cost inflation and market challenges, the company said it has “remained focused on the variables within its control, especially on the cost side, with substantial progress.”

The company said its domestic cement price rose by 5 percent during the first quarter, reflecting its pricing strategy to offset the sharp input cost inflation the company has experienced in fuel, electricity, and transport, among others.

Cost of sales, as a percentage of net sales, was at 79.7 percent for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 17.7 percentage points year-over-year mainly due to higher fuel and power costs.

Fuel cost, as a percentage of net sales, was at 29.1 percent for the quarter, an increase of 10.9 percentage points year-over-year mainly driven by steep inflation in global energy prices in 2022.

Power cost, as a percentage of net sales, was at 15.2 percent for the quarter, an increase of 3.2 percentage points year-over-year resulting from higher power rates due to renegotiations of electricity contracts in the second half of 2022.