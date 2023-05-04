BuCor imposes facemask policy in prison facilities

THE Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has implemented a “no face mask, no entry” policy at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) and Correctional Institution for Women starting Thursday following a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases among inmates.

The latest policy came after BuCor announced the cancellation of visitation privileges starting Wednesday to prevent the virus from further spreading inside its facilities.

Aside from the mandatory wearing of face masks, BuCor Dir. Gen. Gregorio Pio Catapang also required the presentation of the latest rapid antigen test result for visitors and individuals transacting in all BuCor offices and NBP national headquarters.

Catapang through Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Dir. Gen. for Operations Angelina L. Bautista issued the order.

To date, out of 577 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) who underwent Covid-19 rapid antigen test the past two days, 55 were found to be positive for Covid-19 virus.

Out of the 55 PDLs tested positive for Covid-19, 30 exhibited mild symptoms, while 22 were asymptomatic.

Five BuCor personnel have also tested positive for the virus, one of them has mild symptoms, while the rest are asymptomatic.

There were no reports of other Covid-19 cases in other penal and prison facilities under the BuCor.

