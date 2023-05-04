Biden: No better partner for US in Asia than PHL

The Philippines and the United States have long had a close, although at times unsteady, relationship. On Monday, the security and economic partnerships between the two countries were “strengthened and redefined” following the bilateral meeting between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and US President Joseph “Joe” Biden.

The meeting comes at a crucial time as the US is trying to counter the growing influence of China in Asia. Marcos welcomed Biden’s ironclad commitment to help in defending the country amid the “complicated geopolitical situation” in the Pacific. “It is only natural for the Philippines to look to its sole treaty partner in the world, to strengthen and to redefine the relationship that we have and the roles that we play in the face of those rising tensions that we see now around the South China Sea and Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific regions,” Marcos said in his speech at the Oval Office. (Read, “US-PHL ties redefined, boosted,” in the BusinessMirror, May 3, 2023).

American media said the meeting “is meant to send a message to China amid conflict over Taiwan and its increasingly assertive claim to almost the entire South China Sea.”

“We are facing new challenges, and I couldn’t think of a better partner to have than you,” Biden told Marcos in the Oval Office.

“The US-Philippine military ties would stay strong. The United States remains ironclad in our commitment to the defense of the Philippines, including the South China Sea, and we will continue to support the Philippines’s military modernization,” Biden said.

In a joint declaration, both leaders agreed to institutionalize their defense priorities on land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace with the creation of new bilateral defense guidelines. These include US support in the Philippine military modernization initiatives with the plan to transfer two Island-class patrol vessels, two Protector-class patrol vessels, and three C-130H aircraft to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The US government also plans to provide sustainable development and investment in local communities in sites covered by the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

Pundits said that while US-Philippine military cooperation has strongly progressed, the broader economic relationship between the two countries is lagging. They said Marcos needs to show improvement there if he wants to sustain domestic political support for a strengthened security partnership with the US.

“The alliance cannot work if the United States doesn’t provide more assistance to the Philippines for economic development, food security and energy security,” said Gregory Poling, director of the Southeast Asia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Those are the top priorities of every Filipino. Marcos needs to be able to make the case at home that there are tangible benefits with a closer US relationship.”

Biden disclosed he will be deploying the first ever Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines to encourage more US firms to invest in the country’s innovation economy, clean energy transition, critical minerals sector, and food security.

He also said the US plans to co-host with the Philippines the 6th annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Manila next year. The event, Biden said, will help “establish the Philippines as a key hub for regional supply chains and high-quality investment.”

The two leaders also committed to prioritize the completion of the Philippines-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement and support the creation of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

Biden’s pledge to send the first-ever US presidential trade and investment mission to the Philippines is an encouraging move that could potentially reinvigorate American investors’ interest to locate or expand their business in the country. This will also open opportunities to deepen economic cooperation that will promote inclusive prosperity.