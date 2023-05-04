ADD TO CART | vivo joins Shopee 5.5 Summer Sale

byBMPlus
May 4, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Summer is sizzling with vivo deals up to 45% off when you buy from its official store on Shopee from May 4 to 5.

Get up to a Php 2,000 discount on vivo’s newest V27 Series lineup – V27 5G and V27e, known as the Aura Portrait Master. The V27 Series features the innovative Aura Portrait Algorithm with the Sony IMX766V sensor to amp up your selfie games and produce studio-quality photos anytime and anywhere.

Also, you may catch some exclusive but limited freebies worth Php 4,000. A fitness tracker, VIP card, and true wireless stereo (TWS) colorful earbuds are up for grabs if you purchase any variant of the vivo V27 Series during the promo period.

Summer is getting more intense with vivo Y35 biggest price cut from Php 14,999 to Php 12,599 – only available on Shope 5.5 Summer Sale. With this phone, enjoy long-lasting usage with its 5000mAh battery capacity. It is also powered by 44W FastCharge technology to enable you to recharge #QuickAsAFlash.

Add V27 5G, V27e, and Y35 to your Shopee carts now and check out through SpayLater with 0% interest up to three months during the promo period.

Check the table below for other amazing vivo phones you can add to your carts.

ModelPrice (Php) 
Y024,799 
Y02a4,799 
Y02s 3 325,299 
Y02s 3 645,499 
Y16 4 646,499 
Y16 4 1287,499 
Y22s 4 1289,499 
Y22s 8 12810,999 
X8045,999 
Y014,599 
Y3512,599 
V25e15,999 
V2521,599 
V25 Pro27,499 
Y7310,999 
Y76 5G11,599 
T1x7,499 
Y15s4,599 
Y33s9,999 
Y15A5,999 
Y21T7,999 
Y1s4,399 
Y12s4,999 
Y12A4,999 
Y20i5,999 
Y319,499 
V15 Pro13,599 
V21e10,499 
V21 5G13,499 
V23 e15,499 
V23 5G19,499

Wait! A more exciting reward awaits you. Experience cinematic moments with vivo X80, available with Php 6,000 off voucher during the summer sale.

Don’t second guess and elevate your lifestyle with vivo! Tune in on Shopee from May 4 to 5 and get ready to have huge savings from your vivo favorites.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Read more

Jane de Leon’s secret to staying young and healthy is TikTok’s top collagen drink

Jane de Leon recently revealed during the launch of Freshies Collagen Drink that she considers a healthy lifestyle an important part of her regimen. It was her youthful, strong and healthy glow that convinced Carlo Paita Juju Glow COO and Acee Sayson Paita, Juju Glow CEO that Jane was the right girl to represent the collagen drink that got more than 150 million views on Tiktok and Shopee in the last six months.

byBMPlus
May 4, 2023
Read more

Fruitas grows 2022 revenues by 63% versus 2021, delivers P221 million of shareholder value in 2022

Fruitas Holdings Inc., leading food and beverage store operator traded on the Philippine Stock Exchange under symbol FRUIT, registered Php1,799 million in revenue, a 63% increase from Php1,102 million in 2021.  The revenue increase was driven by strong same-store sales growth.  Despite having just over 770 stores as of end-2022, compared to more than 1,000 stores as of end-2019, FRUIT already achieved 92.5% of 2019 pre- pandemic revenues in 2022.  The 2022 revenue still does not include contribution from Ling Nam, which acquisition was recently closed in March 2023.

byBMPlus
May 4, 2023
Read more

GCash Digital Excellence Awards 2023 honors private sector partners

For uplifting the lives of Filipinos by giving them access to innovative, safe, and convenient digital finance technology, GCash, the country’s leading e-wallet, is recognizing outstanding enterprises and MSMEs through its annual GCash Digital Excellence Awards 2023 held recently at the Grand Hyatt Manila in BGC, Taguig City.

byBMPlus
May 4, 2023