About losing liquidity

For 50 years, I weighed 165 lbs. never varying more than 10 percent heavier or five percent lighter. Then came the March 2020 lockdown and months of nothing much but “Netflix and eat.” In early 2021, I decided that I had come to the end of my personal lockdown and go out, any “out.”

I was shocked after reaching into my closet and discovering my favorite denim pants had shrunk. Apparently, the coronavirus had attacked my pants so violently that it was absolutely impossible to button them no matter how I tried.

My wife told me that it was not the pants that were the problem but that my waistline was significantly larger than it had been a year earlier.

That is my silly story to illustrate the liquidity crisis that we will soon be facing and how this time the difficulty will sneak up on us. As I said last Tuesday, a Silent Killer.

The 1997 and 2008 financial crises that saw liquidity freeze and then price destruction in the asset and financial markets were predicted by a few. But most were like, “A potential price bubble in the housing sector across many economies will soon explode.”

The one person who fully understood was former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan, writing this in 2005, angering his peers. Rajan said that financial managers were encouraged to take “small-probability” risks that offered great rewards but could “generate severe adverse consequences” or “tail risks.”

He wrote: “Perhaps the most important concern is whether banks will be able to provide liquidity to financial markets so that if the tail risk does materialize, financial positions can be unwound (liquidated/sold) and losses allocated so that the consequences to the real economy are minimized.”

But if due to a loss of liquidity you cannot sell out, like the “global financial institutions” in 2008, it is a disaster and in that case, a total economic disaster.

You have a few million in the stock market and you unwisely ride the price down, forcing you to take a 50-percent loss. That’s bad. No trip to Boracay and no new car. But if you cannot sell because there is no liquidity and lose it all, that could be an ELE—“extinction-level event.”

I knew I was gaining weight in 2020. But it was slow and gradual and then KaDoom. From 2014 and through 2016 trading volume—and proof of liquidity—on the Philippine Stock Exchange increased by 800 percent. 2016 was the peak, dropping by almost 50 percent in 2018 and from 2018 to 2023 by almost 60 percent.

On the last day of April 2023 trading, out of 286 issues, 102 traded less that P20,000. In March 2023 there were 114 “no trade” stocks. But in May 2019, that number was 79 issues and in June 2019, 90 did not trade.

Is this a sign that the PSE is losing liquidity or is it merely a “boring” market as I complained last week? Should you sell all your shares and run for cover? Of course not. But I will say again, we are facing a massive global liquidity squeeze in all economies to some degree or another.

What to do? If you are not willing to take manageable financial risks, you are either exceedingly wealthy or exceedingly lazy. You protect against major risks in the future by taking minor risks today and managing those risks sensibly and competently.

You invest in a fire extinguisher today to protect against a fire that may never happen. You invest in stocks today to build wealth over time. But as with fire protection you monitor it prudently and frequently.

You have an obligation to learn how to take advantage of changing situations and conditions. “Expect the best. Prepare for the worst. Capitalize on what comes.”—Zig Ziglar.

