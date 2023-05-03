US-PHL ties redefined, boosted

AFTER stagnating in the previous administration, security and economic partnerships between the Philippines and the United States were “strengthened and redefined” following the bilateral meeting between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and US President Joseph “Joe” Biden on Monday.

The meeting comes at a crucial time as the US is trying to counter the growing influence of China in Asia.

Bilateral defense guidelines

Marcos welcomed Biden’s ironclad commitment to help in defending the country amid the “complicated geopolitical situation” in the Pacific.

“It is only natural that—for the Philippines to look to its sole treaty partner in the world, to strengthen and to redefine the relationship that we have and the roles that we play in the face of those rising tensions that we see now around the South China Sea and Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific regions,” Marcos said in his speech at the Oval Office.

In a joint declaration, both leaders agreed to institutionalize their defense priorities on land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace with the creation of new bilateral defense guidelines.

The guidelines include US support in the local military modernization initiatives with its pending plan to transfer two Island-class patrol vessels, two Protector-class patrol vessels, and three C-130H aircraft to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

It also covers the US government’s plans to provide sustainable development and investment in local communities in sites to be covered by the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

The two leaders also reiterated their position that peace and stability should be maintained in the Taiwan Strait and Ukraine.

Business deals

They also agreed on business deals, which are expected to boost the Philippines-US economies.

Biden disclosed he will be deploying the first ever Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines to encourage more US firms to invest in the country’s innovation economy, clean energy transition, critical minerals sector, and food security.

He also said the US plans to co-host with the Philippines the 6th annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) in Manila next year.

The event, Biden said, will help “establish the Philippines as a key hub for regional supply chains and high-quality investment.”

They also committed to prioritize the completion of the Philippines-US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) and support the creation of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

As part of the ongoing efforts to craft the TIFA, a bilateral Labor Working Group will be established to ensure the provisions of the accord will “accelerate the implementation of internationally recognized labor rights.”

Also announced were the creation of an Open Radio Access Network Interoperability Network Lab in Manila to help in 5G rollout in the country and a US$ 3-billion private and public sector financing for construction of infrastructure in critical sectors, expanded air connectivity.

Both chief executives also agreed on expanding collaboration on renewable energy production and environmental protection, increased “knowledge sharing” through a Science and Technology Agreement, as well as joint outer space activities through a bilateral Civil Space Dialogue later this year.

Improved relations

The meeting between Marcos and Biden on Monday was the first time another Philippine president visited the White House since former President Benigno C. Aquino III in 2012.

Marcos meets with the Filipino community at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Washington, DC.

Aquino’s successor, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, did not travel to the US during his term.

Duterte was known for his tirades against the US government as well as his attempts to scrap its Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), a move which he eventually decided to drop.

Biden said he decided to push for a stronger Philippine-US alliance during his meeting with Marcos in New York in September.

“When we met in New York last year, you told me that—that a strong alliance has to continue, quote—I’m using your phrase—‘to evolve as we face the challenges of this new century…’ I couldn’t agree more that we have to. This relationship has to continue to evolve,” Biden said.

Marcos and Biden said they are looking forward to having another meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco this November.

Geopolitical agenda

While labor groups lauded the creation of the TIFA bilateral labor group, it cautioned the government against being “embroiled in the geopolitical agenda” of the US.

“We strongly urge it to establish a truly independent foreign policy by strengthening alliances outside of the ambit of the US empire,” the Nagkaisa labor coalition said in a statement.

As for the initiative of the US to mainstream better working conditions, the coalition urged Biden to cite the urgency of investigating and putting an end to systemic violations of freedom of association.

“We do note that the joint declaration opens a door for trade unions that would allow us to press for labor and other needed reforms,” Nagkaisa said.

Image credits: AP/Susan Walsh, BM/Troi Santos





