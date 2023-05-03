US firm to build EV plant in PHL

A United States-based firm is set to put up the first ever electric motorcycle manufacturing plant in the country, which is expected to “jumpstart the domestic electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.”

This after Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc. (IMI) of the Ayala Group and California-based Zero Motorcycles (Zero) signed a $65-million memorandum of agreement (MOA) last Monday for the construction of the said facility in Laguna.

Under the accord, Zero will be responsible for building the facility, while IMI will handle the assembly of its electronic motorcycle models as well as other assemblies in its facility in Laguna in conjunction with the manufacturing facilities for Zero in California.

IMI is also able to provide the charging infrastructures for the said EVs.

Zero said the deal is part of its efforts to expand globally its manufacturing business.

The IMI-Zero facility is expected to employ 200 workers and produce 18,000 EVs per year.

It will supply the assembled electric motorcycles to Zero in Europe, Asia, and other markets, while supporting US demands for sub-assemblies.

Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said the partnership between IMI and Zero Motorcycles to manufacture electric motorcycles will “better position” the Philippines as an export manufacturing hub for electric batteries and vehicles in the region.

“We thank Zero Motorcycles for their trust. This is considered a historic agreement because it is a pioneering activity involving high-end electric batteries, motors and motorcycle assembly,” Pascual said in a statement on Tuesday.

“With this investment, we will be better positioned as an export manufacturing hub for electric batteries and vehicles in the region.”

According to Pascual, this partnership is a “testament to the expertise and capabilities” of the country’s local manufacturing sector.

With the enactment of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), the government, through the Board of Investments (BOI), an Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) under the DTI, aims to “narrow the cost gap” between traditional vehicles and EVs to increase market demand, according to the DTI.

Further, the law provides for the creation of the Electric Vehicle Incentive Strategy that will provide more incentives for EV-related investments to help establish an enabling environment for the said sector.

The signing of the landmark deal in Washington D.C. was witnessed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Speaker Martin Romualdez, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla, Special Assistant to the President Secretary Antonio Lagdameo Jr., Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil, and Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Ayala Corp. Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel De Ayala and Automotive and Industrial regional manager Dave Corry represented IMI.

Meanwhile, Zero Motorcycles were represented by its CEO Sam Paschel and Alex Acket, chief operating officer.