South Korea president urges China to address Pyongyang nuclear threat

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol urged China to reduce the nuclear threat posed by North Korea, responding directly to Beijing’s displeasure over the US ally’s new security agreement with Washington.

He also called on China to, at the very least, comply with UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea, according to his office late Tuesday. The statement comes days after after Beijing expressed its displeasure with the Washington Declaration signed by South Korea and the US last week.

China’s compliance with the UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea has long been a contentious issue. As North Korea’s largest trading partner, China holds significant leverage over the isolated nation but critics say Beijing is reluctant to fully enforce sanctions fearing instability on their shared border.

“If you try to challenge and criticize the Washington Declaration, an upgraded nuclear-based security cooperation, you must first follow the international law,” Yoon told reporters earlier on Tuesday. “It is telling us what to do while not participating in the sanctions at all for violating the Security Council resolutions. We don’t have a choice.”

The declaration laid out steps to bolster security on the Korean Peninsula, including through more regular deployments of nuclear-armed submarines and by involving South Korea in strategic planning for nuclear contingencies.

The agreement has been met with unease by China, which views the growing partnership between South Korea and the US as a potential threat to its regional influence. Last week, China’s foreign ministry told Seoul and Washington to “refrain from going down the wrong and dangerous path.”

South Korea is looking to pressure China over North Korea and use this as leverage to strengthen its alliance with the US and Japan to ensure regional stability. Yoon is set to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul Sunday, where he is expected to discuss ways to further enhance security ties among US allies.

Yoon also stressed to reporters that South Korea is open to resolving economic problems with China, provided that Beijing doesn’t act hostile toward Seoul and respects their mutual interests. He emphasized the importance of cooperation and understanding between the two nations as a way to achieve regional stability and security.

China previously used various forms of economic retaliation against South Korea, most notably following the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in 2017 that Seoul said was to protect the country from North Korean missile threats.

Beijing opposed the move over concerns the US-led missile defense initiative would undermine its growing military capabilities and influence. South Korea said there were unofficial sanctions imposed by China, which included boycotting its products and restricting Chinese tourists from the country.

South Korean companies operating in China were also targeted, facing regulatory hurdles and boycotts that negatively impacted their operations and revenues. Bloomberg News