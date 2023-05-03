Security Bank mourns passing of Alberto Villarosa

SECURITY Bank Corp. (PSE: SECB) announced it is mourning the passing of Alberto S. Villarosa, the chairman of the lender’s Board of Directors.

“Chairman Villarosa has been an integral part of SECB’s growth story for over two decades,” SECB said in a statement issued last Wednesday.

Prior to being elected as chairman in 2015, Villarosa served in various capacities such as president and CEO and as Chief Operating Officer, the bank said. SECB added that Villarosa has been a member of its board of directors since 2002 and, prior to his passing, was a member of the Executive, Nominations and Remuneration, Restructuring and Finance Committees.

“Chairman Villarosa is most remembered for his legacy at SECB where he drove the bank to greater heights in its mission to provide Filipinos the ‘Better Banking’ experience,” the lender said. “His direction was crucial in steering the bank’s physical expansion in key markets and paving the way for adopting technology to innovate banking services.”

SECB said it extends its condolences to the bereaved family of Villarosa during this most trying of times.

“We pray that they find solace that Chairman Villarosa now joins the Creator. Security Bank shall endeavor to preserve the legacy that [he] leaves behind.”

The bank said that in light of Villarosa’s passing, Vice Chairman Cirilo P. Noel will serve as interim chairman for the time being.