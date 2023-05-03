Reigning champ Indonesians beat Filipinos in 3 sets

PHNOM PENH—Indonesia denied Team Philippines the opening victory it wanted as the defending champions carved a 25-18, 25-18, 25-23, win on Wednesday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s volleyball competition at the Olympic Stadium Main Hall.

Brazilian coach Sergio Veloso couldn’t get the brew done to neutralize Indonesia’s offensive game but his wards fought valiantly enough in the third set where they tasted an 11-10 lead but couldn’t sustain the drive.

“Normally, it’s the first match but it’s very good with the way we started the third set as the guys continued to show that they can play our system,” Veloso told reporters after the game. “I can see on our service in the first and second sets that it worked well.”

No Filipino finished in double figures with new Filipino-American recruit Steve Rotter and Joshua Umandal finishing with eight points each.

“We hope to make much better in our service to make a little damage in the attack system of the opponent,” said Veloso, adding they would move on from this game and try to beat host Cambodia on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

“Sometimes, we win and sometimes we just learn the hard way,” Veloso said. “We will be better tomorrow. Today’s match is finished and tomorrow is going to be an important match.”

The game with Cambodia will determine the fate of Team Philippines supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, headed by president Rep. Abraham “Bambol Tolentino and the Philippines Sports Commission (PSC), led by chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann.

A victory will keep the Philippine men’s team’s chances of making it to the podium.